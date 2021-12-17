Turkish Billionaire Sells His Ultra-Elegant Yacht After a Decade, Still a Real Head Turner

Private jets and superyachts are among the classic billionaire toys. A fortune built on ash soda is anything but glamorous, but it allowed a Turkish billionaire to indulge in a glamorous lifestyle – a decade ago, he switched from motor yachts to a stunning, custom-built sailing yacht, which has now found a new owner, but it still one of the most unique luxury vessels of its kind.
The 184-foot (56 meters) Melek was the fiftieth yacht developed by the famous Perini Navi, and the ninth in the 56-meter series, but flaunted a unique design due to the specification required by its owner and his family, who were actively involved in the design process. According to Forbes, Turgay Ciner started from the bottom and built his multibillion-dollar fortune on soda ash, including interests in a large soda ash facility in Green River, Wyoming, and energy. The beautiful Melek was perfect for the industrial mogul’s cruises in the Mediterranean.
Although it was launched a decade ago, Melek continues to be a head turner. One of the largest sailing yachts in the world, it was designed with an innovative foredeck with a built-in tender garage and an aerodynamic superstructure, optimized for better navigation performance. The grey chrome details also made it stand out from the previous models in the series. Its imposing naval architecture and ultra-elegant interiors have an unmistakable Italian flavor, owed to Ron Holland Design.
This sailing yacht was designed for pure relaxation and family enjoyment – the generous aft cockpit, protected by transparent panels, features an open-air living area with cozy sofas, retractable TV screens and an al fresco dining area. On the flying bridge, the star of the sunbathing area is a rounded jacuzzi, considered one the most beautiful jacuzzis to be seen on a sailing yacht.
Inside Melek, classic elegance is the key word. Some of the most precious materials, such as cherry wood, walnut, brushed spruce and leather, were used to create a sophisticated atmosphere. The main saloon features leather-paneled cabinets and it’s separated from the indoor bridge by a unique cherry wood folding door. In addition to the opulent owner’s suite, five cabins can accommodate up to 11 guests. Melek also offers plenty of water toys, and its transom can be unfolded into a terrace on the water, with a built-in staircase.
After a decade of luxury travels, the Turkish billionaire has parted with Melek. The price is unknown, because it was an off-market sale, but the gorgeous yacht’s reported value was that of $30 million – not surprising, for one of the most luxurious sailing yachts out there.
Although it was launched a decade ago, Melek continues to be a head turner. One of the largest sailing yachts in the world, it was designed with an innovative foredeck with a built-in tender garage and an aerodynamic superstructure, optimized for better navigation performance. The grey chrome details also made it stand out from the previous models in the series. Its imposing naval architecture and ultra-elegant interiors have an unmistakable Italian flavor, owed to Ron Holland Design.
This sailing yacht was designed for pure relaxation and family enjoyment – the generous aft cockpit, protected by transparent panels, features an open-air living area with cozy sofas, retractable TV screens and an al fresco dining area. On the flying bridge, the star of the sunbathing area is a rounded jacuzzi, considered one the most beautiful jacuzzis to be seen on a sailing yacht.
Inside Melek, classic elegance is the key word. Some of the most precious materials, such as cherry wood, walnut, brushed spruce and leather, were used to create a sophisticated atmosphere. The main saloon features leather-paneled cabinets and it’s separated from the indoor bridge by a unique cherry wood folding door. In addition to the opulent owner’s suite, five cabins can accommodate up to 11 guests. Melek also offers plenty of water toys, and its transom can be unfolded into a terrace on the water, with a built-in staircase.
After a decade of luxury travels, the Turkish billionaire has parted with Melek. The price is unknown, because it was an off-market sale, but the gorgeous yacht’s reported value was that of $30 million – not surprising, for one of the most luxurious sailing yachts out there.