Russian Billionaire’s New Superyacht Is a 464-Foot Beast With a Custom Helicopter

What is one of the greatest perks of being a billionaire? No doubt, the ability to purchase fancy toys, such as the most luxurious cars, yachts, and private jets. Another person on the list of the richest people in the world gets a brand-new superyacht, and it’s a gorgeous one.
According to this year’s statistics, Russia is the second-largest market for superyachts, after the U.S. It’s not surprising, considering how many industrial tycoons have built impressive fortunes in this vast country. Although not as flashy as celebrities in the entertainment business, these magnates live a life of incredible luxury behind the scenes. And that includes owning some of the most spectacular vessels in the world.
Alexey Mordashov is a big name in Russia’s steel industry, as the largest shareholder of Severstal, the country’s fourth-largest steelmaker. Plus, according to Bloomberg, he also owns stakes in several other major companies, including a gold producer and a telecommunications operator. Mordashov is also the owner of one of the most interesting yachts of 2021, developed by the well-known Lurssen brand, together with the brokerage company Moran Yacht & Ship.
Previously known as Project Opus, Nord is a giant 464-foot (141.5 meters) vessel with an impressive six-deck structure that can accommodate up to 36 guests in 20 luxurious cabins. It was designed by the famous Italian studio Nuvolari & Lenard and built by the Lurssen shipyard to Moran Yacht & Ship’s specifications. In fact, this is the biggest project sold and delivered by a yacht brokerage company to this date – Moran oversaw both the purchase and building process.
Nord was best described by its designer, Dan Lenard, as a “tuxedo donning warship” – its huge dimensions and majestic silhouette resemble a military ship, while the Italian design wraps it in the finest elegance. Other than hosting a wide range of tenders and toys, Nord comes with a large swimming pool and a retractable hangar for its own custom helicopter. This massive yacht can reach a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph), and was built for world cruising.
Unfortunately, we can’t peak inside Nord’s living spaces, as the seller is protecting the billionaire owner’s privacy. The superyacht’s price was also undisclosed. But the majestic Nord’s journey is just beginning, and we’re likely to discover more about this luxury yacht after it sets sail.
