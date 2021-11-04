Steven Spielberg’s $151 Million Seven Seas Superyacht Sold, Now Becomes Man of Steel

One of the most famous names in the superyacht world, Seven Seas was designed and built to the renowned filmmaker’s specifications over a decade ago. But, as the richest people in the world never settle for one particular “toy” such as a yacht or a luxury car, it was also time for this majestic vessel to enchant a new owner with its generous space and jaw-dropping amenities.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Spielberg’s well-known luxury yacht was up for sale, with an asking price of $161 million. It wasn’t going to be too long until somebody got their hands on this beautiful boat that is not only fully equipped with everything that you would want in a “home away from home,” but also designed for transatlantic crossings, meaning that it can go pretty much anywhere.
Built by the Dutch shipyard Oceanco, known for its stunning expensive models, this 282-footer (86 meters) can accommodate up to 20 guests in nine staterooms, plus 28 crew members. Some of its most remarkable features include two spas, pools, jacuzzis, a fully-equipped gym, and, of course, the famous movie theater – perfect for all the cinema enthusiasts on board. Its elegant interior, designed by Nuvolari & Lenard/Molly Isaksen, is at least as opulent as a five-star hotel, with neutral tones and precious materials.
Besides its beauty and high comfort level, the Seven Seas was also meant to withstand long journeys to remote areas. With a steel hull and two MTU engines of 4,680 HP each, this impressive vessel can reach a maximum speed of 19.5 knots (22 mph/36 kph), with a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
According to the Merle Wood & Associates brokerage website, Seven Seas was sold for an undisclosed amount, although the most recent asking price had dropped to $151 million. With a new owner (perhaps equally famous) comes a new name. The Seven Seas chapter is over, but the Man of Steel’s story is just beginning.
