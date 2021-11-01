Bill Gates Parties With Jeff Bezos Onboard the LANA Superyacht for His 66th Birthday

On October 28, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turned 66 years old. He’s been MIA for the past couple of weeks, cruising the Mediterranean on board LANA and, during short port stays, he’s been partying with like-minded billionaires, like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Last week, Gates and Bezos closed the Sea Me Beach in Fethiye, in the Aegean Sea, Turkey, so they could hold a private birthday celebratory dinner with close friends. The two billionaires, currently ranked at number two and four in the world (Bezos and Gates, respectively), met up at sea, local publication Sabah notes.
Bezos has been cruising on his own yacht, which had docked in Govoka. The publication doesn’t name the vessel, but several media outlets are already pointing out that it must be The Flying Fox, the $400 million vessel that holds the title of biggest charter megayacht in the world right now. He's been linked to The Flying Fox since it was delivered in 2019 by Azimut-Benetti, but it will probably not be for much longer. He's having another, more expensive, and twice more impressive superyacht built – this time, a sail-assisted superyacht, the mysterious Y721 from Oceanco.
As per the publication, Bezos flew by private helicopter and boarded LANA, which Gates is currently renting for $2 million a week. They hung out for a short while, and then were flown by helicopter to land, together with some 50 other guests, where they spent four hours at the dinner party.
Private superyachts and private helicopter rides are not that uncommon for celebrities, let alone for people as rich as these two. The reason this friendly meeting is making headlines is that both Gates and Bezos, but particularly the former, are passionate and outspoken climate change activists.
This get-together came with a massive carbon footprint: 215 pounds / 97.5 kg of carbon dioxide for Bezos’ round trip by helicopter, and 19 tons of carbon dioxide per day for each superyacht, according to the Daily Mail. Take these numbers with a grain of salt, but they’re indicative of the kind of footprint this “intimate” birthday party must have had. This, coming from the guys who are reportedly giving away millions to non-profits that strive to fight climate change, feels hypocritical – and many Twitter users are quick to point it out.
Then again, chances are neither Gates, nor Bezos is spending too much time online these days to read criticism of their massive carbon footprint.
Bezos has been cruising on his own yacht, which had docked in Govoka. The publication doesn’t name the vessel, but several media outlets are already pointing out that it must be The Flying Fox, the $400 million vessel that holds the title of biggest charter megayacht in the world right now. He's been linked to The Flying Fox since it was delivered in 2019 by Azimut-Benetti, but it will probably not be for much longer. He's having another, more expensive, and twice more impressive superyacht built – this time, a sail-assisted superyacht, the mysterious Y721 from Oceanco.
As per the publication, Bezos flew by private helicopter and boarded LANA, which Gates is currently renting for $2 million a week. They hung out for a short while, and then were flown by helicopter to land, together with some 50 other guests, where they spent four hours at the dinner party.
Private superyachts and private helicopter rides are not that uncommon for celebrities, let alone for people as rich as these two. The reason this friendly meeting is making headlines is that both Gates and Bezos, but particularly the former, are passionate and outspoken climate change activists.
This get-together came with a massive carbon footprint: 215 pounds / 97.5 kg of carbon dioxide for Bezos’ round trip by helicopter, and 19 tons of carbon dioxide per day for each superyacht, according to the Daily Mail. Take these numbers with a grain of salt, but they’re indicative of the kind of footprint this “intimate” birthday party must have had. This, coming from the guys who are reportedly giving away millions to non-profits that strive to fight climate change, feels hypocritical – and many Twitter users are quick to point it out.
Then again, chances are neither Gates, nor Bezos is spending too much time online these days to read criticism of their massive carbon footprint.
The sick and twisted "66th" birthday party ?? not to mention their carbon footprint ????— O'Haley (@LG_HALEY) October 31, 2021
Do as I say, not as I do!https://t.co/dBGixi6rhY
Guests were reportedly helicoptered from Bill Gates's megayacht, Lana, to the secluded, picturesque cove in Fethiye, Turkey, on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/dstHVDX14p
Gates closed Sea Me Beach in Turkey and met with Bezos, who was also vacationing in theAegean. Bezos, first flew on the 107meter yacht "Lana", which was rented by Bill Gates for 1 million 800 thousand euros a week. OMG and tell us about pandemics and global crisis !!!!!!!!!!— Valia Traka (@TrakaValia) October 30, 2021