Conor McGregor Shows First Proper Look at Lamborghini Tecnomar Yacht, and It’s a Beauty

“Making history EVERYDAY,” reads part of the bio of MMA champ Conor McGregor on social media. While that last part is arguable, there’s no denying that, every single day, McGregor lives the grand life, the kind of life that most people can only dream about.
This includes getting to enjoy material stuff of the most exclusive and impressive kind. Like the new Lamborghini Tecnomar speedboat slash yacht, of which only 63 units will ever be made. McGregor is getting ready to take delivery of his personalized unit, and it will happen in Italy next week.
Earlier reports claimed that he took delivery of the Tecnomar 63 in July this year, but this was probably due to the fact that he had posted a photo of it at the shipyard, with the caption “my Lamborghini yacht is ready.” Ready it was, but not for delivery, which won’t happen until next week.
“My last weekend in the U.S before I head to Italy to christen my son Rían in the Vatican and to take delivery of my new Lamborghini yacht too.’ McGregor now writes on Twitter. “Fun times!”
The Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 speedboat is also known as the Lamborghini of the Sea and was introduced in the summer of 2020. It’s an instantly recognizable Lamborghini product, built by Tecnomar at The Italian Sea Group HQ in Italy, with pricing starting at $3.5 million.
McGregor ordered his shortly after the official presentation, and it is believed he packed some $500,000 worth of customization in it. If he did, he never said so publicly: the only personalization he publicized is the fact that it will have his Proper Twelve branding in there as well.
And this brings us to McGregor’s most recent post, which shows a first proper look at the yacht. Indeed, it features Proper Twelve under the throttle, a very on-brand move for the MMA fighter who also happens to be selling the world’s most popular Irish whiskey right now, which bears the same name. It’s painted green, a variation on McGregor’s all-time favorite Irish green.
McGregor’s is the 12th unit in a limited series of 63 such speedboats. Each comes with 4,000 hp from twin V12 MAN engines, and a top speed of 63 knots – a true Lamborghini on water if there ever was one. Design-wise, the Tecnomar 63 is heavily inspired by the Sian FKP 37, and shows plenty of exposed carbon fiber and sharp angles.
My last weekend in the U.S before I head to Italy to christen my son Rían in the Vatican and to take delivery of my new Lamborghini yacht too. Fun times!