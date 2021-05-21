Steven Spielberg Is Selling Seven Seas, His Gorgeous $160 Million Superyacht

In 2010, Dutch luxury shipyard Oceanco built for Spielberg his dream boat, according to his exact specifications. Of course, one’s dream boat is different when one has a $3.4 billion net worth—compared to when one lives paycheck to paycheck. The main difference is that the former gets actually to own and enjoy that dream boat.
Spielberg did just that with the Seven Seas, one of the most famous, gorgeous, and positively humongous celebrity-owned vessels out there. He sailed it across the seven seas for family and friends getaways, he went vacationing when international lockdowns became the norm in early 2020, and, without a doubt, he built ever-lasting memories on it.
Now, it is time to move on.
Seven Seas has been listed for sale at an asking price of €131 million, which is approximately $161.1 million at the current exchange rate. The listing itself is semi-private, but The Dirt has all the details. Being a privately-owned vessel and since Spielberg was never quite in the mood to invite media onboard, details on the superyacht are slim. But they still paint an incredible picture of this elegant 282-footer (86 meters).
The guest cabins are equally opulent. Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isaksen did the interior design, and it stands out for a very elegant combination of neutrals with rich woods, with the contrast between the two highlighted through clever lighting. It is clearly a very expensive vessel, but it’s done tastefully, in a way that doesn’t scream “look at me.”
Amenities include screens in every room, a bona fide movie theater, two spas and fully-equipped gym, pools and jacuzzis, bars, and countless lounge areas, whether for dining or taking in the views. There’s a sizable beach club aft and plenty of loungers by the pool for guests who don’t want to go off-board for a dip. The Dirt mentions a security system that includes a pirate protection unit and smart home technology that controls everything on board, from lights to climate and windows. As expected, the tender garage is packed: there's a tender, a speedboat, watertoys and proper diving gear.
Powered by twins MTU engines of 4,680 hp each, Seven Seas can hit maximum speeds of 20 knots and cruise at 15 knots. It has transatlantic capacity, including massive fuel and freshwater tanks. That was probably on the “must-have” list for the filmmaker since shortly after taking delivery of the superyacht, he and the family reportedly embarked on a trip around the world, including stops at his most famous film locations.
Spielberg had decided to sell the Seven Seas and that he had already placed an order to get himself a bigger yacht. Reach for the stars, and all that. He never did sell it, but like every most superyacht owner, he offered it for charter at $1.3 million a week.
Now, if you’ve been saving pennies and happen to have some $160 million worth of them, this is your chance to finally buy the Seven Seas.
