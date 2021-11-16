Billionaire Space Tourist Sells His Massive Luxury Yacht Skat After Twenty Years

While some billionaires like to switch it up and try out new expensive “toys”, such as yachts and cars, every once in a while, others get attached to these gems, which stay in their collections for decades. One of them seems to be Charles Simonyi, who only parted ways with his superyacht after 20 years of ownership.
Stuart Larsen of Fraser, a luxury charter company, told Superyacht Times that Skat, this stunning 232-foot (71 meters) metallic vessel, was one of the most interesting offerings on the market, in 2021. Not only because of its impressive build and unique design, but also because it was available for the first time in two decades, after having been delivered to its original owner.
Indeed, the superyacht was just snatched up, for an undisclosed amount – certainly a considerable one, since the last known asking price was over $50 million (€49.5 million).
Skat is a Danish word translated as “treasure”, and apparently this was a term of endearment used by a former girlfriend of Charles Simonyi. The billionaire is not only one of the first software engineers at Microsoft, but also the fifth space tourist, and the second Hungarian to go to space – in 2007, he traveled aboard Soyuz TMA-10.
The most striking thing about Skat is the military-inspired appearance, in cool grey tones. Known as one of the masterpieces of famous naval architect Espen Oeino, this ship was built with reflective materials, mainly steel, aluminum and glass, which give it a distinctive, mirror-like look. It’s also known for having an impressive number of windows that allow natural light to illuminate its wide spaces.
The interior by Marco Zanini complements the stunning architecture with a modern, clean design. Six double staterooms, plus a children’s cabin, welcome up to 12 guests. The four decks are connected by an elevator, and the generous garage has more than enough room for large tenders and water toys. A separate gym and a main salon that doubles as a cinema, add more fun to the yachting trips.
Skat is also a powerful ship, perfectly suited for global cruising, with a maximum speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph), and a 4,600-nautical mile range. Despite its age, the superyacht is also described as being in exceptional shape, due to the regular refitting and maintenance.
Once a billionaire space tourist’s superyacht, with a name inspired by a romantic memory, the unique Skat is now ready for new adventures.
