VisionE Superyacht Concept Proposes a Transformable, Gorgeous Millionaire’s Toy

Under a rather unassuming and perhaps quite boring exterior hides one of the most striking superyachts unveiled in the second half of this year. Considering the onslaught of concepts we’ve seen, that’s no small feat. VisionE, penned by Too Design’s founder, veteran designer Marco Casali, is a true transformable, absolutely gorgeous and surprisingly customizable millionaire’s toy. And it has serious green credentials, too.
Presented on the occasion of SYT 3D event, hosted by SuperYacht Times, VisionE is a hybrid propulsion superyacht with an easily personalizable layout and an ingenious architecture that allows it to maximize available space. The name means “vision” in Italian, but it’s also a direct reference to the fact that this vessel has potential of becoming fully-electric in the future. As it is now, it’s presented as a hybrid-propulsion concept.
Measuring 56.7 meters (186 feet) in total length, VisionE has a draft of just 2.6 meters (8.5 feet), which helps improve fuel efficiency and sailing in shallow waters. For a millionaire, having a ship that’s able to take him to shore without using extra gear, like a tender, is a must. Interior volume of 499 GT is not much by superyacht standards, but the 10.5-meter (34.5-foot) beam and hydraulically-activated bulwarks help with making the most of the space.
Accommodation on board is for 12 to 14 guests in five or six staterooms, with the final number depending on the layout the future owner chooses. So, since the interior is customizable, Casali and the design firm have chosen to focus instead on the exterior and how it would work in terms of offering luxurious amenities at sea.
in solar panels presents one big disadvantage, that of restricted functionality. With VisionE, this doesn’t happen, because Casali puts the panels on sections that can move at the touch of a button. Put it simply, the entire flybridge opens up, as the solar panels slide out and up to reveal a gorgeous lounge area, with a jacuzzi, al fresco dining, a bar and tanning beds.
The same “gimmick” is employed extensively throughout. Every section that can be moved to expand on VisionE, moves and expands. For instance, each guest room comes with bulwarks that fold out, offering instant and private access to water. VisionE democratizes spectacular views, if you will.
“There is nothing more wonderful than waking up and having uninhibited access to the water,” Casali tells SuperYacht Times. “There are virtually no yachts of this size that can offer this to all of the guests, where usually the owner’s suite is unique in its unparalleled ocean views, that is something we wanted to change, by offering such privilege to every guest onboard.”
The beach club also expands outward to the water, and the owner can customize the use of the platform. For instance, it could house a saltwater pool, which, when needed, would become a floodable tender garage for launching watertoys. Casali duly points out that filling superyacht pools with freshwater feels wasteful and senseless when you’re surrounded by water you can use instead. So, VisionE has another, smaller platform here that slides out to reveal the pool. When the pool is not in use, the platform can hold a small tender or other water toys.
outdoor yoga studios, and VisionE is clearly in keeping with the times.
In the studio’s quest to take the yachting industry in a greener direction, VisionE is imagined with hybrid propulsion and the option to become fully electric as battery technology matures. In the project’s current stage, estimated top speed is of 14 knots, but details like range or fuel efficiency have not been revealed to the public.
To counter the lack of details, Too Design notes that there is a chance VisionE will be built one day, or at the very least that certain features on it will make their way to other vessels. The design firm is working with Names Studio’s Francesco Rogantin to further explore the possibility of VisionE going full electric or maybe even use hydrogen fuel-cell technology.
Presented on the occasion of SYT 3D event, hosted by SuperYacht Times, VisionE is a hybrid propulsion superyacht with an easily personalizable layout and an ingenious architecture that allows it to maximize available space. The name means “vision” in Italian, but it’s also a direct reference to the fact that this vessel has potential of becoming fully-electric in the future. As it is now, it’s presented as a hybrid-propulsion concept.
Measuring 56.7 meters (186 feet) in total length, VisionE has a draft of just 2.6 meters (8.5 feet), which helps improve fuel efficiency and sailing in shallow waters. For a millionaire, having a ship that’s able to take him to shore without using extra gear, like a tender, is a must. Interior volume of 499 GT is not much by superyacht standards, but the 10.5-meter (34.5-foot) beam and hydraulically-activated bulwarks help with making the most of the space.
Accommodation on board is for 12 to 14 guests in five or six staterooms, with the final number depending on the layout the future owner chooses. So, since the interior is customizable, Casali and the design firm have chosen to focus instead on the exterior and how it would work in terms of offering luxurious amenities at sea.
in solar panels presents one big disadvantage, that of restricted functionality. With VisionE, this doesn’t happen, because Casali puts the panels on sections that can move at the touch of a button. Put it simply, the entire flybridge opens up, as the solar panels slide out and up to reveal a gorgeous lounge area, with a jacuzzi, al fresco dining, a bar and tanning beds.
The same “gimmick” is employed extensively throughout. Every section that can be moved to expand on VisionE, moves and expands. For instance, each guest room comes with bulwarks that fold out, offering instant and private access to water. VisionE democratizes spectacular views, if you will.
“There is nothing more wonderful than waking up and having uninhibited access to the water,” Casali tells SuperYacht Times. “There are virtually no yachts of this size that can offer this to all of the guests, where usually the owner’s suite is unique in its unparalleled ocean views, that is something we wanted to change, by offering such privilege to every guest onboard.”
The beach club also expands outward to the water, and the owner can customize the use of the platform. For instance, it could house a saltwater pool, which, when needed, would become a floodable tender garage for launching watertoys. Casali duly points out that filling superyacht pools with freshwater feels wasteful and senseless when you’re surrounded by water you can use instead. So, VisionE has another, smaller platform here that slides out to reveal the pool. When the pool is not in use, the platform can hold a small tender or other water toys.
outdoor yoga studios, and VisionE is clearly in keeping with the times.
In the studio’s quest to take the yachting industry in a greener direction, VisionE is imagined with hybrid propulsion and the option to become fully electric as battery technology matures. In the project’s current stage, estimated top speed is of 14 knots, but details like range or fuel efficiency have not been revealed to the public.
To counter the lack of details, Too Design notes that there is a chance VisionE will be built one day, or at the very least that certain features on it will make their way to other vessels. The design firm is working with Names Studio’s Francesco Rogantin to further explore the possibility of VisionE going full electric or maybe even use hydrogen fuel-cell technology.