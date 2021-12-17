Overair's Revolutionary Butterfly eVTOL Is One Step Closer to Reality

Over the past few years, various companies have strived to make air taxis a reality. However, these aircraft seem to be taking their sweet time to arrive. One electric air taxi company plans to speed things up for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft by teaming up with British civil helicopter operator Bristow.
Overair will rely on Bristow's vast aviation experience to establish the aircraft's design requirements, FAA certification plans, connected fleet management, infrastructure, and other areas that will make the Butterfly air taxi a reality.
This unique eVTOL design started to take shape thanks to parent company Karem Aircraft's experience in military helicopters and tilt-rotor development. It features four large propellers that spin slowly in hover and even slower cruise, offering significant aerodynamic advantages.
This design allows the Butterfly to save energy since the hover flights use just a small portion of the motor power available. This gives the aircraft the possibility to operate in challenging environments and carry more cargo as well. The eVTOL's slow-turning propellers play a significant role in reducing the noise produced by Butterfly, allowing it to operate in urban settings.
Overair's aircraft is capable of carrying up to five passengers with cargo on 100-mile (161-km) distances. It can fly in all-weather conditions and reach a maximum speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
Bristow will work together with the company to establish commercial air taxi routes in metropolitan areas. To that end, the helicopter operator has already pre-ordered 20 to 50 Butterfly aircraft. The acquisition of the eVTOLs will help diversify its fleet and reduce its carbon footprint.
Overair's expertise in developing military-grade rotorcraft propulsion systems should pave the way for highly strategic collaboration between the two companies. Bristow will explore commercial taxi flights using the Butterfly in different high-density geographic locations. Overair hopes that its eVTOL will receive FAA certification by 2025.
