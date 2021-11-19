Visit Rafael Nadal Yacht With F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg

Last summer, Rafael Nadal took delivery of his new yacht, a Sunreef 80 Power, which was valued at $5 million. Just a few days ago, 2016 Formula 1 World Champion published a vlog with an exclusive tour of Nadal's yacht. This is what the tennis legend from Spain chose for his latest yacht.
Those who are familiar with yachts will know that Rafa's new pride-and-joy is a catamaran and that it was commissioned from Sunreef Yachts sometime in 2019. It was delivered in June 2020 in Nadal's hometown of Mallorca, Spain, by Sunreef's Founder and President, Francis Lapp.
Rafael Nadal's yacht is a custom order multi-hull that has a length of 24 meters (ca. 78 feet), and it can accommodate up to 12 guests in four private cabins, not to mention the master suite. As you will observe in the video published on Nico Rosberg's YouTube channel and embedded below, the yacht comes with a neat function for the master suite.
Nadal claims to use the new feature multiple times a day. No matter how he does use it, it is still a cool one. The Spanish tennis ace is also a fan of smaller watercraft, such as jet skis. These are stowed in a special garage that is embedded in the catamaran.
The video posted by Nico Rosberg also features a ping pong match between the two athletes. Since both are Sunreef global ambassadors, they will be present at the Sunreef Ambassador Cup in Monaco, which is a ping pong tournament. One must wonder if Rosberg's reflexes will win over Nadal's years of experience in a different (but similar) sport. We will let you see for yourself below.
On top of the tour of Nadal's new yacht and watching two athletes battle it out at table tennis, Nico Rosberg goes further and turns his vlog into a full-on interview with Rafa Nadal. It is a must-watch for tennis fans, but athletes passionate about other sports can still learn things from the mindset of a world champion.
