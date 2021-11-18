Mexican Billionaire’s Luxury Megayacht Snatched off the Market, Despite Steep Pricing

A yacht’s name often has a special significance for the owner, beyond something that just sounds good. In the case of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Azteca is also the name of the TV network he owns and of the banking arm of his company, which makes this superyacht a symbol of his entire successful career.
The massive 236-foot (72 meters) luxury yacht was, most likely, an important part of Pliego’s life for the past ten years. But, apparently, it was time for a change, so the billionaire put Azteca up for sale just a few months ago. Now, Ocean Independence, a brokerage company, announced the successful sale of this ultra-elegant vessel, which proves that it was a highly-desired asset on the market.
Pliego is a well-known name in Latin America, with his TV network being the second largest in Mexico. Apart from that, he’s also the owner of retailer Grupo Elektra. All of this amounts to a net worth of over $14 billion, according to Forbes. That being said, a superyacht for such an owner could only be remarkable in every way.
Built by CRN in 2010, with a gorgeous design by the famous Nuvolari Lenard, this ship stands out due to its generous spaces, lavishly decorated, and equipped with premium amenities.
A large, 330 square meters (3,552 square feet) sundeck welcomes guests with cozy sofas, sun loungers, a bar, a jacuzzi, and a gym. The beach club on the lower deck also unfolds over 100 square meters (1,076 square feet). The sophisticated main salon and formal dining area are matched by two professional kitchens, plus a refrigerated cellar and a wine cellar.
Azteca can accommodate 16 guests in eight staterooms, and the owner’s suite is not only equipped with the best of everything but also features a massage room, a cinema room with a 65-inch screen, plus a private terrace. Expensive marble, glass, and metallic finishes give Azteca’s interior an ultra-luxurious feel.
With an estimated built value of $80 million, Azteca’s last known asking price was around $73 million (€65 million). The Mexican billionaire’s superyacht was sold for an undisclosed amount and possibly in cryptocurrency, as this was one of the available payment options when it was for sale.
