Billionaire’s Bespoke $40M Yacht Sports Ferrari Red Accents and a Luxury Riva Powerboat

To declare that a certain vehicle is going to be your “last one” is a powerful statement. After a pretty long string of boats, starting with classic wooden ones, billionaire Bruce Grossman put his heart into the creation of Forever One, the custom-built luxury yacht meant to be the last home-away-from-home in his life.
Grossman, whose name is linked to one of the most successful businesses in Mexico (and one of the largest soft drink-related companies in Latin America), decided to build the boat of his dreams in 2014. Built by the famous Italian builder ISA Yachts, the 179-footer (54.65 meters) stands out right away due to its immaculate white hull, with Ferrari red accents.
Naval architect Horacio Bozzo actually visited Grossman and his wife’s several residences, to get a feel of what their yacht should look like. “My wife and I used this as if it were a mega apartment that we can move,” the billionaire told Boat International. Indeed, the result was as gorgeous and comfortable as a Miami hotel suite.
Other than its Italian look, what sets Forever One apart is that it sports twice the volume and the amenities of vessels of the same size. At 1,074 GT, it flaunts four cabins, a massive salon with large fold-out balconies, an impressive beach club, private terraces, and four bars. The couple also made sure that the ultra-elegant interiors designed by Alessandro Massari would feel like home. That meant very cozy sofas, sharp and clean color schemes, and a mix of private areas (such as ones for reading) with fun areas (including one for games, and one that can turn into a dancefloor).
Speaking of fun, in addition to several water toys, Grossman was keen on having a Riva Iseo on board. This luxury Italian powerboat is a jewel in its own right, with prices that don’t go lower than $200,000. The superyacht itself boasts impressive performance, with a 5,000-nautical mile (5,750 miles/9,260 km) range, and top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
Although you can’t put a price on such a special possession, the unique Forever One is listed for sale, with an asking price of almost $40 million. A mix of Italian craftsmanship with Mexican lifestyle, this exquisite vessel will someday become someone else’s Forever One.
Naval architect Horacio Bozzo actually visited Grossman and his wife’s several residences, to get a feel of what their yacht should look like. “My wife and I used this as if it were a mega apartment that we can move,” the billionaire told Boat International. Indeed, the result was as gorgeous and comfortable as a Miami hotel suite.
Other than its Italian look, what sets Forever One apart is that it sports twice the volume and the amenities of vessels of the same size. At 1,074 GT, it flaunts four cabins, a massive salon with large fold-out balconies, an impressive beach club, private terraces, and four bars. The couple also made sure that the ultra-elegant interiors designed by Alessandro Massari would feel like home. That meant very cozy sofas, sharp and clean color schemes, and a mix of private areas (such as ones for reading) with fun areas (including one for games, and one that can turn into a dancefloor).
Speaking of fun, in addition to several water toys, Grossman was keen on having a Riva Iseo on board. This luxury Italian powerboat is a jewel in its own right, with prices that don’t go lower than $200,000. The superyacht itself boasts impressive performance, with a 5,000-nautical mile (5,750 miles/9,260 km) range, and top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
Although you can’t put a price on such a special possession, the unique Forever One is listed for sale, with an asking price of almost $40 million. A mix of Italian craftsmanship with Mexican lifestyle, this exquisite vessel will someday become someone else’s Forever One.