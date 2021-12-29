Meek Mill's Vacation Includes Helicopter Ride with Lil Baby and Shooting Hoops on Yacht

Rapper Meek Mill is not disappointing anyone who wants to see how the rich and famous spend their money on expensive holidays. He seems to be on vacation, where he takes a helicopter ride with fellow rapper Lil Baby, and gives us a glimpse of the good life on a yacht, as he shoots hoops in the middle of the night.
Never one to shy away from showing his lavish lifestyle, Meek Mill reached a net worth of $20 million as of 2021. That helps the rapper travel in private jets, expensive whips, or enormous yachts.
His last vacation includes a lot of that. He shared on his Instagram Story a picture where he sits in a helicopter jet with fellow rapper Lil Baby, on their way to have some more fun.
It’s unclear whether Lil Baby joined him on the yacht as well, because he didn’t share any videos. However, Lil Baby’s ex, Jayda Cheaves, who recently received a Rolls-Royce Dawn from the rapper, was reportedly with them on the helicopter ride, as she shared a few pictures of herself up onboard an aircraft the same day.
After they reached their destination, it seems they got on a big yacht with a lot of amenities, a basketball court included. That is not something you’d expect to see on a yacht, except if it’s Michael Jordan’s, and that one comes with an $80 million price tag.
Meek Mill shared several videos from intensive parties, and, late at night, shared snippets of life on a yacht, with a cool, relaxing atmosphere. At some point, the rapper turned to the basketball court in the middle of the night, and wrote: “About to run some 21 in the ocean lol.” He then seemed to join the other people onboard and shared a video of himself singing and having a fun time. He also documented the waves as the yacht came across another yacht during the journey.
Later on, he returned to the basketball court, writing: “Sometimes I need [to] be alone and wanna go to an island,” as he shoots some hoops. And don’t we all?
