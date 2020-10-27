Project 175 Is the Statement Sailing Yacht That Makes No Compromise on Luxury

For many people, the phrase “environmental activist” brings to mind the image of a hippie-like man or woman who sacrifices almost every shred of personal comfort in order to live “clean,” with a minimal carbon footprint. That may have been the case years ago, but it no longer applies.
It shouldn’t – for a millionaire, at least. Dixon Yacht Design’s latest concept, called simply Project 175, is proof of that: it’s a perfect sailing yacht by day and a floating club by night, with a very small footprint, minimal maintenance and running costs, and the fanciest, plushest furnishings on board. It’s probably what Captain Planet would use for sailing if he had the kind of money this will probably end up costing.
It uses a simplified sail plan based on “tried and tested” systems, with a ketch rig plan that allows for flexible distribution of the sail area. An additional off-wind Code sail will be available on an underdeck furling drum, ready to be hoisted up whenever needed.
For more efficiency, Project 175 comes with an all-aluminum hull and a lifting keel, which reduces the draft from 23 feet to 15.5 feet (7 meters to 4.75 meters). The flybridge is low-profile and in keeping with the overall sleek look of the vessel, and hosts twin helm stations, a jacuzzi and sundeck, and a generous outdoor space for all sorts of gatherings and parties.
The 483GT interior is defined by flowing spaces spread across two decks, encouraging socializing while offering plenty of private areas, should they ever be required. There’s a glazed saloon, the sundeck and the dining area on the flybridge, while the lower deck is dedicated solely to accommodation.
Speaking of which, Project 175 could sleep up to 10 guests in four cabins and the owner’s suite, with rooms for a crew of 12 in six cabins. The owner’s suite comes with access to the aft deck through a private saloon. Dixon did not include visuals for either.
Renders offered by Dixon Yacht show how this sailing yacht would truly come alive at night, with blue and white neons lighting its gorgeous silhouette from beneath. At such a sight, it’s not hard to imagine that parties hosted on board this stunner would be lit, pardon the pun.
Dixon Yacht Design is a UK-based company with 38 years of experience in the field, which makes both sail and motor vessels of all dimensions, from boats to superyachts. One of the things they take most pride in is their ability to deliver turnkey projects that meet all of the client’s requirements, so if any of you millionaires sees Project 175 and likes it, they can further customize it for you.
It shouldn’t – for a millionaire, at least. Dixon Yacht Design’s latest concept, called simply Project 175, is proof of that: it’s a perfect sailing yacht by day and a floating club by night, with a very small footprint, minimal maintenance and running costs, and the fanciest, plushest furnishings on board. It’s probably what Captain Planet would use for sailing if he had the kind of money this will probably end up costing.
It uses a simplified sail plan based on “tried and tested” systems, with a ketch rig plan that allows for flexible distribution of the sail area. An additional off-wind Code sail will be available on an underdeck furling drum, ready to be hoisted up whenever needed.
For more efficiency, Project 175 comes with an all-aluminum hull and a lifting keel, which reduces the draft from 23 feet to 15.5 feet (7 meters to 4.75 meters). The flybridge is low-profile and in keeping with the overall sleek look of the vessel, and hosts twin helm stations, a jacuzzi and sundeck, and a generous outdoor space for all sorts of gatherings and parties.
The 483GT interior is defined by flowing spaces spread across two decks, encouraging socializing while offering plenty of private areas, should they ever be required. There’s a glazed saloon, the sundeck and the dining area on the flybridge, while the lower deck is dedicated solely to accommodation.
Speaking of which, Project 175 could sleep up to 10 guests in four cabins and the owner’s suite, with rooms for a crew of 12 in six cabins. The owner’s suite comes with access to the aft deck through a private saloon. Dixon did not include visuals for either.
Renders offered by Dixon Yacht show how this sailing yacht would truly come alive at night, with blue and white neons lighting its gorgeous silhouette from beneath. At such a sight, it’s not hard to imagine that parties hosted on board this stunner would be lit, pardon the pun.
Dixon Yacht Design is a UK-based company with 38 years of experience in the field, which makes both sail and motor vessels of all dimensions, from boats to superyachts. One of the things they take most pride in is their ability to deliver turnkey projects that meet all of the client’s requirements, so if any of you millionaires sees Project 175 and likes it, they can further customize it for you.