Three-Deck 2018 Sanlorenzo Supernova Is $13.5 Million Worth of Waterborne Awesome

That the current health crisis, like all those before it, made some people richer than it’s decently possible, is no secret. But it seems to have made more ordinary people more inclined to dream of owning things they didn’t consider before, like say floating palaces where they could retire in case the proverbial you know what really hits the fan.
That means the world should brace itself for more people getting richer in the near future, as there’s no better drive for that than the desire to stay safe, but in style.
We have seen an uptick in interest for things like yachts and secluded homes, or hardcore means of transportation, for a while now, and if you look on specialized websites, you can see how much more expensive, given the demand, these things, new or pre-owned, have gotten. And they seem to change hands quite rapidly, one might say, given what they are and what they cost.
Take the Supernova motor yacht we have here. Put together back in 2018 by Italian shipbuilding company Sanlorenzo, following a design by Francesco Paszkowski, it was quickly on the water in the hand of its original, unnamed owner. The guy or gal didn’t get to use it all that much, as last year the ship was put up for sale, with an asking price of 11.9 million euros, which is about $13.5 million at today’s exchange rates.
Being a yacht made by Sanlorenzo, the Supernova was made with no cutting of the corners in mind, of course, and if you swipe through the attached photo gallery, you’ll get a real taste of that incredible secluded luxury more and more people are going after nowadays.
The Supernova is 37.95 meters (124.5 feet) long, with an 8-meter (26 feet) beam. It comes with a 314 gross tonnage, that is moved over the water at speeds of 17 knots by MTU engines that develop a total of 2,940 hp.
The ship can float over whatever waters the owners make it go for a total of 3,000 nautical miles, being able of taking with it ten guests and six crew. The people on board can enjoy accommodation in one master room, two double rooms, and an equal number of twin rooms.
The three decks the Supernova comes with accommodate seating for sunbathing, an outside pool, and plenty of amenities for enjoying drinks and food. Below decks, at the rear, a garage houses a smaller motor boat and a jet ski.
As said, the Supernova is for sale on Boat International, “with relativity light use,” but enough of that to make it cheaper (thus more desirable) than when new.
