German Race Car Driver’s $31M Yacht Flaunts a Huge Three-Level Suite and a Training Pool

Millionaires like to own bespoke luxury yachts, that’s no secret. But when they also happen to be involved in sports, their floating mansions need to also provide top-level performance and fitness equipment. The impressive H1 successfully blends an outstanding appearance with unique amenities.
Hubert Haupt took his passions for professional racing to the next level in 2020. After having driven a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the Black Falcon team for six years, in the GT World Challenge Europe, his own racing team made its debut in the same competition. In 2020, he was the proud owner of the new Haupt Racing Team (HRT), plus an accomplished real estate investor.
That same year, the millionaire treated himself to a luxurious toy with a powerful design. It was even nominated for the 2021 World Superyacht Awards.
The simple, yet powerful “H1” name is suited for the German millionaire’s yacht, a silver bullet on water. Sanlorenzo is one of the best-known Italian luxury boat builders, and H1 is part of its prestigious Alloy range of fast displacement yachts that offer surprising volume and space for their size. At 146 feet (44.5 meters), the H1 has enough room for ten guests, across five cabins.
Its most stunning feature is the lavish owner’s apartment, unfolding over three levels. At 1,582 square feet (147 square meters), with indoor and outdoor areas, it’s truly something “never before seen on a yacht this size.” It includes a private gym, a fold-down balcony, and direct access to a private swimming pool on the foredeck, which is the another unique feature of this yacht. This is no ordinary pool, but one of aquatic fitness and training, known as a contraflow pool.
Thanks to the innovative layout, there’s also plenty of space for the main deck salon and for the sky lounge. The generous beach club opens on three sides, revealing a bar as well. As efficient as it is beautiful, the H1 can reach a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph).
Perhaps the racing team owner is already looking to move on to an even shinier toy – after only two years, the H1 is available for sale, with an asking price of $31.7 million, as the only Sanlorenzo Alloy 40 on the market. Another millionaire owner will be enjoying its unique private apartment at sea.
