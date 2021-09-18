New Custom Line Flagship Yacht Is the Largest so Far, Shows What Dreaming Big Looks Like

Custom Line’s new project will measure 42.15 m (almost 140 ft) in length, with a maximum beam of 8.57 m (28 ft), making it the largest yacht in the brand’s fleet. The vessel’s gross tonnage will be under 400 tons and it will reach a top speed of 21.5 knots. It will be powered by two MTU 16V2000M96L engines and will have a cruising speed of 15 knots.
Reputable studio Francesco Paszkowski will handle the interior and exterior design of the new yacht, in partnership with Margherita Casprini and the brand’s own Custom Line Atelier.
Custom Line 140 was designed to combine comfort with modern technology, with every nook and cranny on the boat being inspired by residential architecture. A combination of warm, light colors such as white, natural wood, and beige also contribute to the coziness and homey vibe of the Custom Line 140. The whole idea with this Italian-made yacht is to offer a family feeling, focusing on the comfort and intimacy of its guests.
There are three decks on the yacht, with guests and service areas being kept apart. A stairway on the port hull side connects the service areas from the main deck to the sun deck through the upper deck. The bow area is an outdoor lounge. A tender or a jet ski can be stored in the garage located on the forward side of the yacht, just like with most Custom Line vessels.
Custom Line connected the upper deck with the forward area of the ship via side corridors that can be accessed through an 18 sq m (193.7 ft) bridge. Four cabins are located on the lower deck, three of which are VIP. The other one is a guest cabin that has twin beds.
As far as the crew goes, the Custom Line 140 will be able to accommodate a crew of seven, in three double cabins. All of them have a private bathroom. The captain’s cabin will be located on the upper deck.
Guests can relax on the panoramic sun deck, enjoying the hydro massage tub in complete privacy.
The new flagship should be completed sometime next year.
Custom Line is a brand owned by Italian yacht manufacturing Ferretti, with the parent company being in the boat-making industry for more than half a century.
