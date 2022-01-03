St. Barts Brings All the Billionaires to the Yard, Their Superyachts Are Bigger Than Most

The Caribbean Island St. Barts unofficially became the place to be for the end of the year, and celebrities and billionaires all met there to party on superyachts, each more glamorous than the next.
Saint Barthelemy, also known as St. Barts, is part of the French territory and isn’t the biggest island out there. In fact, it has an area of 9.7 square miles (25 sq km), and it’s known for its white-sanded beaches. Also because a lot of celebrities are constantly attracted to it.
And this New Year’s Eve, St. Barts was the place to be, with countless celebrities and billionaires flaunting their swimsuit bodies and superyachts.
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have been partying in St. Barts since Christmas, but not on one of the billionaire's yachts. The two brought their friends and families on board the Leopard yacht Tender To, for which he reportedly pays between $38,000 - $42,000 per week, plus expenses. Their celebration continued until after the 1st of January.
Chelsea Football Club’s owner Roman Abramovich was also a prominent figure in St. Barts, flaunting his $700 million Eclipse superyacht, which has nine decks, 18 cabins for guests, and 100 crew members to attend them. It also comes with a helipad, because how else would you get there?
Le Grand Bleu, a $150 million yacht was also seen sailing around St. Barts. Abramovich used to own it before he sold it to Eugen Shvidler in 2006, who is his best friend and business partner. It also has a helipad and can guest twenty people in ten cabins.
Another superyacht was Moonrise, built in 2020, and worth $220 million. It was there alongside its $20 million sister ship, Power Play. Jan Koum, founder of WhatsApp, and former CEO, owns both.
They were joined by Aquila, heiress to the Walmart fortune Ann Walton Kroenke's yacht, and Titania, whose owner is John Caudwell, British billionaire businessman and founder of mobile phone retailer Phones 4u.
Also spotted in St. Barts was billionaire business mogul Len Blavatnik, with his 242 ft (73 m) $80 million yacht, Odessa II.
Among the celebrities you could find were Drake, Jake Paul, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kygo, Meek Mill, Dua Lipa, supermodel Izabel Goulart and fiancé, German football player Kevin Trapp, Scott Disick, Mike Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and many others. Some of them also attended the LuisaViaRoma Winter Gala for UNICEF.
I guess that’s official, St. Barts was the place to be at the end of the year. If you're a billionaire, of course.
And this New Year’s Eve, St. Barts was the place to be, with countless celebrities and billionaires flaunting their swimsuit bodies and superyachts.
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have been partying in St. Barts since Christmas, but not on one of the billionaire's yachts. The two brought their friends and families on board the Leopard yacht Tender To, for which he reportedly pays between $38,000 - $42,000 per week, plus expenses. Their celebration continued until after the 1st of January.
Chelsea Football Club’s owner Roman Abramovich was also a prominent figure in St. Barts, flaunting his $700 million Eclipse superyacht, which has nine decks, 18 cabins for guests, and 100 crew members to attend them. It also comes with a helipad, because how else would you get there?
Le Grand Bleu, a $150 million yacht was also seen sailing around St. Barts. Abramovich used to own it before he sold it to Eugen Shvidler in 2006, who is his best friend and business partner. It also has a helipad and can guest twenty people in ten cabins.
Another superyacht was Moonrise, built in 2020, and worth $220 million. It was there alongside its $20 million sister ship, Power Play. Jan Koum, founder of WhatsApp, and former CEO, owns both.
They were joined by Aquila, heiress to the Walmart fortune Ann Walton Kroenke's yacht, and Titania, whose owner is John Caudwell, British billionaire businessman and founder of mobile phone retailer Phones 4u.
Also spotted in St. Barts was billionaire business mogul Len Blavatnik, with his 242 ft (73 m) $80 million yacht, Odessa II.
Among the celebrities you could find were Drake, Jake Paul, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kygo, Meek Mill, Dua Lipa, supermodel Izabel Goulart and fiancé, German football player Kevin Trapp, Scott Disick, Mike Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and many others. Some of them also attended the LuisaViaRoma Winter Gala for UNICEF.
I guess that’s official, St. Barts was the place to be at the end of the year. If you're a billionaire, of course.