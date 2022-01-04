Luxury Shipyard Boss Built His Dream Boat, an Award-Winning 26$M Bespoke Superyacht

It’s obvious that owners of luxury shipyards build the most stunning models for themselves, but how often do you hear about a customer who is so passionate that he actually becomes the CEO of the boat building brand? That was the case for Luxembourger-Italian millionaire Marc Giorgetti, whose bespoke luxurious sailing yacht is now for sale.
The beautiful CeFeA is a 110-feet (33.8 meters) custom-built sailing yacht, the flagship of Solaris Yachts’ superyacht division. It made its first splash in 2020 and went on to be crowned winner of the 2021 Boat International Design and Innovation Awards for exterior design, as well as becoming a finalist for several other awards.
That was no surprise, considering that it was designed and built by a prestigious Italian shipyard, together with Monaco Yacht Temptation (MYT) Design.
CeFeA was born thanks to Marc Giorgetti (who named it after his three children), CEO of a successful construction company in Luxembourg. As he told Boat International, his Italian roots included memories of sailing together with his father, so he would later own several boats himself. When he decided to go for a Solaris yacht, he was so involved in the design process that the owner invited him to become a partner. And so he did, now being the CEO of Solaris Yachts.
CeFeA was born as the culmination of his sailing experience and involvement with the brand. Its most striking feature, other than the classic Italian craftsmanship, is that it’s both a “performance-oriented” model and also a highly-comfortable and luxurious one.
It boasts a surprisingly large owner’s cabin for its size (430.5 square feet/40 square meters), two bathrooms, four bedrooms, plus a large cockpit that’s separate so that it offers total privacy. On the other hand, with a light hull and a cruising speed of 11.5 knots (13 mph/21 kph), the CeFeA sails like a performance boat, although it wasn’t intended for competitions. “It is absolutely fantastic and very balanced. I can hold it with just two fingers,” said Giorgetti.
His proudest creation so far, as CEO of Solaris Yachts, the striking CeFeA is a unique offering on the market – the first Solaris 111, award-winning, with a bespoke interior. Its price certainly reflects that – this luxury sailing yacht is listed by G-Yachts for $26 million (€22.9 million).
That was no surprise, considering that it was designed and built by a prestigious Italian shipyard, together with Monaco Yacht Temptation (MYT) Design.
CeFeA was born thanks to Marc Giorgetti (who named it after his three children), CEO of a successful construction company in Luxembourg. As he told Boat International, his Italian roots included memories of sailing together with his father, so he would later own several boats himself. When he decided to go for a Solaris yacht, he was so involved in the design process that the owner invited him to become a partner. And so he did, now being the CEO of Solaris Yachts.
CeFeA was born as the culmination of his sailing experience and involvement with the brand. Its most striking feature, other than the classic Italian craftsmanship, is that it’s both a “performance-oriented” model and also a highly-comfortable and luxurious one.
It boasts a surprisingly large owner’s cabin for its size (430.5 square feet/40 square meters), two bathrooms, four bedrooms, plus a large cockpit that’s separate so that it offers total privacy. On the other hand, with a light hull and a cruising speed of 11.5 knots (13 mph/21 kph), the CeFeA sails like a performance boat, although it wasn’t intended for competitions. “It is absolutely fantastic and very balanced. I can hold it with just two fingers,” said Giorgetti.
His proudest creation so far, as CEO of Solaris Yachts, the striking CeFeA is a unique offering on the market – the first Solaris 111, award-winning, with a bespoke interior. Its price certainly reflects that – this luxury sailing yacht is listed by G-Yachts for $26 million (€22.9 million).