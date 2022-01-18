Steve Harvey Celebrates 65th Birthday on Yacht, Says "No Water Activities"

Steve Harvey and his family took a well-deserved yacht holiday, where they celebrated both the TV host and his stepdaughter, model Lori Harvey. But Steve is all about relaxing on holiday and draws the line at “water activities,” which included swimming with nurse sharks.
Lori Harvey continued her birthday celebration on a yacht, after a surprise party with her friends, and a vintage photoshoot involving a Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible.
She shared a glimpse of the luxurious vessel which blends modern and elegant interior design with a lot of Earth colors, and even shared that, during their trip around the Bahamas coastline, they stumbled across Pablo Escobar’s WWII-era plane wreck, which also qualifies as a dive site where you can go snorkeling.
In a new set of pictures, which you can see in our gallery, Lori gave us more insight into the boat as she posed next to an exterior stairwell before making her way to a lower deck.
On her lavish holiday, she was joined by her family, mom Marjorie and stepdad Steve Harvey, and her brother Wynton. They enjoyed themselves onboard the vessel, whose name they didn’t disclose, and celebrated Steve’s 65th birthday with a lot of decorations and pictures.
Besides sailing on the water, the family enjoyed some time inland, and Marjorie even hit some biodegradable balls in the water. She also had some fun time with some adrenaline-pumping activities like swimming with nurse sharks, which are, most of the time, harmless to humans. But this is where the TV presenter draws the line, and he would not be involved in “no water activities,” as you can hear him say in the embedded video below, posted by his wife, Marjorie.
She shared the short video where she is enjoying herself in a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the shore surrounded by nurse sharks, asking Steve to join her, but he would not have it. You can hear him say: “I just take the videos. Steve Harvey don't do none of that."
In a different video, you can hear him muttering behind the camera, as he downright refused to enter the water. It’s definitely not for everyone.
