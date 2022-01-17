Inside Lori Harvey’s Extended Birthday Celebration on a Yacht in the Bahamas

After turning 25 years old, model Lori Harvey had a surprise birthday party, a glamorous photoshoot, and now, a yacht holiday. And life on a yacht in the Bahamas seems to truly suit her.
A few days ago, on January 13, Lori Harvey turned 25 years old and celebrated in style, and the party is not over yet. At first, her actor boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, threw her a surprise birthday party, and then she had a very glamorous photoshoot involving a Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible, where both Lori and the car looked incredible.
But her birthday celebrations are far from over, because she switched from cars to yachts on a lavish holiday in the Bahamas.
While Lori didn’t disclose the name of the vessel she’s on, she delighted her 4.1 million followers on Instagram with a few snaps from on board the luxurious vessel, and you can check them out in our gallery.
During her getaway to the Bahamas, Lori shared a lot of pictures where you can see the modern and elegant interior design of the ship. She posed her bedroom which overlooks the sea and gave a glimpse of the small details that included flowers on the windowsill. She also shared a picture of the wooden hallway and a mirror selfie with her rocking a bikini as she made her way below deck.
Harvey also sat by the edge of the yacht, with her feet in the turquoise water, and even shared a few snaps of Pablo Escobar’s WWII-era plane wreck, which also qualifies as a dive site where you can go snorkeling. Lori didn’t try that out, but she did share a relatable picture of her playing Uno with her friends.
The model-turned-entrepreneur released her skincare line last year, where she attended the premiere in a white dress matching her rental, a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Recently, she also turned heads when she left her Pilates session in a gray-wrapped Lamborghini Urus. And her latest coastal getaway is clearly on-brand for Harvey.
