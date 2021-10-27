3 Stately Rolls-Royce Ghost Thinks It Can Beat a Ferrari 458 Spider Down the Quarter Mile

Lori Harvey Matches White Dress to Rolls-Royce Ghost, Looks Like a Million Bucks

Lori Harvey surely knows how to accessorize. When you’re launching your own skincare line, arriving at the event means a lot of pressure to look your best, and she rented a Rolls-Royce Ghost from Platinum Group for it. 9 photos



Attending the event was also her famous stepfather and her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. But while the 24-year-old's event was very successful, it’s even more interesting how she got there: in a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Wearing a white dress that matched the luxurious vehicle, Lori revealed Platinum Group provided the car for her event. She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Thank you, @Platinum_Group for getting me to and from my launch event safely.”



While Platinum Group is known for creating jaw-dropping custom models, they also offer car rental services, providing a series of luxurious vehicles including this 2021



According to the amenities listed on



When it comes to performance, the 2021 Ghost puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1600 rpm, courtesy of its 6.75-liter V12 engine. You never need to worry about not getting there in time, because it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.8, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Basically, everything she needed for a successful arrival at her launch party.



Back in her garage, Lori Harvey has a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Flying Spur, and used to own a Mercedes G-Wagon before crashing it in November 2020.



