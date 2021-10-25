2 Stately Rolls-Royce Ghost Thinks It Can Beat a Ferrari 458 Spider Down the Quarter Mile

Jalen Ramsey’s Birthday Mood Is a Rolls-Royce Ghost

With a net worth of approximately $5 million, the NFL star also owns a Chevrolet pickup truck and previously made a big entrance arriving at a game in an armored truck. So, the Rolls-Royce Ghost obviously makes the most elegant choice for his birthday by far. On October 24, the NFL star celebrated his 27th birthday. His idea of birthday fun included a win against the Detroit Lions, with a score of 28-19 for the Los Angeles Rams. The cornerback player loves to make an entrance, and this time, it wasn’t as ostentatious as we're used to coming from him, but more laid back and elegant.His ride was a first-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost . Enjoying the drive from the backseat while on his way to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jalen Ramsey gave us a glimpse of the interior of the luxurious vehicle, and captioned it as “Birthday Mood.”The official Rams page also showed a video of the birthday star arriving for the game, wishing him a happy birthday. You can check out the gallery to see the pics of him exiting the Ghost while his driver holds the door for him.The Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine, putting out 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 577 lb-ft (782 Nm) at 1500 rpm. This helps the car reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph), with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.9 seconds.No stranger to the luxury brand, the football player also purchased a grey metallic Royce-Royce Cullinan with laser blue accents, riding on 26-inch Forgiato wheels, in December 2020.Over a month ago, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Jalen Ramsey got out of his car dressed up in a mariachi outfit . But that wasn’t everything, because he matched up his outfit to his electric Porsche Taycan wrapped in the team’s colors.With a net worth of approximately $5 million, the NFL star also owns a Chevrolet pickup truck and previously made a big entrance arriving at a game in an armored truck. So, the Rolls-Royce Ghost obviously makes the most elegant choice for his birthday by far.