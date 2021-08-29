Daydreaming Mode: On – What’s Your Ultimate Three-Car Garage?

In our times, the offer is very generous. Automakers keep expanding their lineups with the obvious electrified twist and more crossovers, filling pretty much every niche. The tuning industry is simply flowering, as some owners would rather give their rides a more special feel than have them stock.
Name it, and chances are that it’s been built, unless you want something like say, an Audi RS 6 Allroad, which would cover light off-roading, a day at the track, space for the family, and lots of comfort. But we guess that’s what the go-fast crossovers such as the BMW X5 M are for. And while they may not be our usual cup of tea, we wouldn’t exactly mind owning one, as long as it’s not a so-called coupe SUV.
Now, as there is no such thing as THE perfect vehicle for petrolheads, we won’t ask you to limit your selection to only one, but actually three. How did we come up with that number? Think of it this way, you need a daily driver, and it needs to be comfy. You’d also want a weekend car, because who doesn’t, right? And you might want an SUV, be it for family purposes, actual off-roading, or those long winters in the northern hemisphere.
slightly smaller Ghost, because there is no such thing as having a chauffeur.
By combining the classic Rolls-Royce lines and retaining that flashy yet utterly superb grille, the new-gen Ghost is a breath-taking machine. And this might be a shot in the dark, but we reckon none of readers would mind driving it on a daily basis, are we right?
Choosing the Ghost for the daily category was one thing, and having to settle for one weekend car is a completely different story.
ICE with a Lamborghini Aventador and its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12? Or are we perhaps aiming too low and the Bugatti Chiron, with its massive quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine is the key? But what about the nimbleness of the Porsche 911 Turbo S or the fabulous performance of the McLaren 720S?
This is turning out to be trickier than expected, yet we’d probably say ‘no’ to all of the above and instead get a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, from the 991 generation of the German supercar. The ‘Widowmaker’ seems like a great choice, as it would encourage us to drive it like we stole it, but in the back of our minds, we’d always know that one simple mistake would also be our last, and no advanced driver assistance system could replace that.
Mercedes-AMG G 63.
It would be perfect for just about every job, from football with the guys to a formal dinner party. And on rubber boots, aka M/T tires, it could take you to the end of the world and back if you pretend the word reliability doesn’t exist.
This is just one car guy’s selection, but would yours be?
