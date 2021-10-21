3 SPOFEC Rolls-Royce Ghost by Novitec Is As Smooth as Butter on a Hot Pan

More on this:

Stately Rolls-Royce Ghost Thinks It Can Beat a Ferrari 458 Spider Down the Quarter Mile

Due to their magic carpet ride and ultra-luxurious interiors, we don’t get to see that many Rolls-Royces put their straight-line sprints to the test. However, this particular example apparently forgot that it is big and heavy, and decided to try its luck against a Ferrari 458 Spider. 6 photos



When the lights turned green, both drivers released the brake pedal and set off. The stock Ghost needs around 5 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill and will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph). By comparison, the 458 Spider is much quicker, needing only 3.4 seconds for the acceleration and topping out at 199 mph (320 kph).



The Ghost holds the upper ground in terms of engine size, as it uses a 6.6-liter V12. The mill is capable of pumping out 563 hp (570 ps / 419 kW ) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. The



Tipping the scales at nearly 3 tons (6,480 lbs), the Rolls-Royce Ghost is almost twice as heavy as the Ferrari 458 Spider. Therefore, you know which one is going to cross the finish line first, now, don’t you? The action starts at the 2:03 mark in the video shared down below, which also shows the supercar take on other fast rides.



Sporting a two-tone look that combines matte grey and shiny black, the luxury British car, which appears to be part of the first generation (Series I), was filmed at a drag racing event in the Netherlands, going head-to-head in a standing start drag race with the Italian supercar.When the lights turned green, both drivers released the brake pedal and set off. The stock Ghost needs around 5 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill and will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph). By comparison, the 458 Spider is much quicker, needing only 3.4 seconds for the acceleration and topping out at 199 mph (320 kph).The Ghost holds the upper ground in terms of engine size, as it uses a 6.6-liter V12. The mill is capable of pumping out 563 hp (570 ps / 419) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. The 458 Spider , on the other hand, uses a smaller naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 engine, which has an identical output to the Rolls-Royce. The torque balance, however, tilts in favor of the latter, which has 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) more than the Ferrari.Tipping the scales at nearly 3 tons (6,480 lbs), the Rolls-Royce Ghost is almost twice as heavy as the Ferrari 458 Spider. Therefore, you know which one is going to cross the finish line first, now, don’t you? The action starts at the 2:03 mark in the video shared down below, which also shows the supercar take on other fast rides.