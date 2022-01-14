Lori Harvey’s Birthday Photoshoot Includes a Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible, Both Glamorous

Lori Harvey just turned 25 years old, and she channeled a vintage look for her birthday photoshoot. She couldn’t have chosen a better vehicle for it, as she posed with a Mercedes-Benz SL convertible as a prop.
It’s not every day that you turn 25, and model Lori Harvey wanted to mark the occasion how she knows best – looking flawless in a vintage photoshoot. Switching from a black and white form-fitting dress to an all-black outfit, one thing remains constant in Harvey’s photoshoot: a beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL convertible.
The convertible is from the W113 generation, which spanned between 1963 to 1971. Designed by lead designers Paul Bracq and Bella Barenyi, the SL got the "Pagoda" nickname due to its slightly concave hardtop. With her black stilettos off, Lori Harvey shows up sitting on the hood or on the metal frame of the windshield. She also shows up leaning against the hood of the classic or trying the black leather seats.
The convertible came with a range of inline six-cylinder engines from 2.3-liters to 2.8-liters, which, mated to a 4-speed manual, 4-speed automatic, or 5-speed manual gearbox, sent power to the rear wheels, delivering from 148 to 192 horsepower. The elegant coupe was available with either a soft-top or a removable hardtop.
This isn’t the first time Lori Harvey used a luxurious ride as a prop. At her skincare launch, SKN by LH, she wore an elegant white dress which she matched with a rented 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost, as the two seemed to make the best pair.
In her day-to-day life, the model’s choice when driving is a Lamborghini Urus, which she flaunted recently on her way to a Pilates session. The Italian SUV used to be white, but now sported a dark grey wrap.
Besides her glamorous photoshoot, she also celebrated with her friends in a surprise party thrown by her actor boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, who couldn’t attend though, because of his schedule.
It's unclear whether she owns the vehicle, but one thing is for sure: Lori Harvey knows how to accessorize.
