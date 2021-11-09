Steve Harvey Shows His Style Pulling Up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Total Style Icon

In a new video posted on his social media account, talk show host Steve Harvey wants to show everyone he’s got style. So, he pulled up in a luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom that might make us forgive his unfortunate choice of shoes. But only just.
Steve Harvey was the talk of the Internet recently, as he just received a major makeover, and self-proclaimed a “Style Icon.” Dropping the oversized suits for bold ensembles, Steve Harvey won’t stop there.
Like every celebrity out there, he has to put his name on something, and he just announced his clothing line, H by Steve Harvey, which will soon present his tie collection. The news comes just a few weeks after his stepdaughter, model Lori Harvey, launched her skincare line, SKN by LH. She pulled up at the event in a rented Rolls-Royce Ghost, and she turned heads and made jaws drop.
Now Steve Harvey puls a page out of her book, showing up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, matching his outfit to the white luxurious vehicle. However, he wasn’t as successful as Lori in terms of matching, because he had a very unfortunate choice of footwear, wearing some black leather shoes that didn’t do much to the overall look. But he wore a cool emerald-green jacket on top, so that evens out... Sorta.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom he drove is powered by the 6.75-liter V12 engine, with 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. When it comes to figures, the Phantom has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Coming back to his new clothing line, Steve Harvey filmed the promo in another vehicle, but that one time, he turned to the classics. The former stand-up comedian posed in what seems to be a first-generation Cadillac Series 40-62 Convertible and showed what a true "style icon" he was. How else could you convey the style, if not in a classic car?
