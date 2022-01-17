Wrigley Empire Heir Selling His All-American Luxury Superyacht After Two Decades

Wrigley is one those world-famous brands that embody the American dream – a nineteenth century chewing gum company that became a multibillion-dollar empire. One of the Wrigley founder’s sons, William, spent a small fraction of his incredible fortune on a gorgeous superyacht.
Most of the time, billionaires go for the most prestigious Italian or Dutch shipyards, when choosing their floating mansions. But William Wrigley was proud to show off his all-American beauty, a 191-foot (58 meters) vessel built by Trinity Yachts. Designed by Geoff van Aller, Unbridled immediately stands out due to its deep blue hull, and impressive size.
On the outside, the American ship flaunts a generous sun deck with a jacuzzi, a full bar, and plenty of sun loungers, with additional lounging areas and al-fresco dining options on the rest of deck. The main deck hosts the master’s suite including a private study, and a convertible guest cabin. Four more cabins on the lower deck, all with en-suite bathrooms, provide enough space for family and friends accommodation. In total, up to 12 passengers can enjoy cruising on board Unbridled.
Patrick Knowles is responsible for the classic, elegant interior, which features no less than twenty different types of wood, according to American Luxury. A media room and a wine cellar complete the premium amenities of this perfect vacation yacht. When it comes to water fun, there are plenty of options onboard, from extra-large tenders that can reach remote areas, to fishing gear and an extensive dive center.
The billionaire owner got his beautiful yacht over two decades ago, and unlike others who change their luxury toys as often as possible, he kept Unbridled in the family. But the U.S.-made luxury boat, which underwent an extensive refit in 2019, is now available for almost $25 million, through Burgess Yachts, as well as for charter, with a steep weekly rate of over $300,000.
A true embodiment of the American luxury lifestyle, this classic superyacht can stand proudly next to some of the newest European leisure vessels.
