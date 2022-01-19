Megayacht That Used to Belong to Johnny Carson Can Be Chartered for a Not-So-Small Fortune

One of the most famous names in America in the late 20th century, Johnny Carson had a very lavish lifestyle, which included a mega yacht called Serengeti. Now, there’s even the possibility of chartering the mega yacht, of course, for a hefty sum.
Johnny Carson was a television host, comedian, and writer, and he became a household name as he hosted The Tonight Show, which aired on NBC between 1962 and 1992. With a salary of $25 million per year, the talk show host and cultural icon had a $300 million net worth, which allowed him a life that was more than comfortable.
One of the vehicles he drove, a 1939 Chrysler Royal, ended up with car aficionado Jay Leno after Carson passed away. Leno recently had it, alongside his 1992 Chevrolet Corvette, on his show, Jay Leno's Garage, when Paul Reiser was a guest.
But cars weren’t the only thing he was passionate about. Johnny Carson was also the proud owner of a mega yacht, Serengeti. The talk show host would spend months on it, as the vessel served as a second home.
The Serengeti was built in 2002, and the late talk show host frequently shared how much he loved sailing on the yacht, having named it after his love for the African savannah. After he passed away in 2005, the vessel sold for $8 million in 2010, and it was renamed Yacht Mary Alice II. But recently it’s been sold again, and the new owner wants to bring the Serengeti back to its former theme, the way it was when Carson had it.
With a length of 130 ft (39.62 m), and a beam of 26 ft (7.92 m), the luxurious vessel offers a wide range of facilities. It can host up to twelve passengers in five luxurious rooms. There is a main deck master suite with a California King bed, accompanied by two double staterooms and two twin rooms. All rooms have ensuite bathrooms and closets, an entertainment system, individual climate control, and Wi-Fi.
On deck, there’s also a jacuzzi, a wet bar and a 40-inch TV, and there are also several water toys like a 34-foot Regulator tender, an ocean kayak, Waverunners, Seabobs, wakeboard, snorkeling gear, or fishing tackle.
According to Worldwide Boat, the yacht is now available to charter in Alaska or Mexico, for the weekly price of $120,000, plus expenses.
