Four Season’s Custom Private Jet Offers a Glimpse Into the Millionaire Traveling Lifestyle

For those of us who can’t follow Roman Abramovich’s example and buy the most expensive private jet available, there’s an alternative. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is offering even more spectacular journeys aboard its custom private jet, dubbed as “five-star experiences in the sky.” If you want to feel like a millionaire while traveling to some amazing locations, this looks like a good way to go about it.
Whether the current health crisis was a factor or not, it looks like people are hungry for travel and for amazing experiences. As a result, the famous Four Seasons is launching seven private jet trips in 2023, the most it has ever offered in a single year. Part of them were announced in late 2021, and include fascinating itineraries in some of the world’s most beautiful places.
For example, the brand’s longest-running Private Jet journey is a 24-day journey that includes visits to places such as Bali, Dubai, the Taj Mahal, and a final stop in London.
These lavish explorations are taking place on an equally-luxurious vehicle. The Four Seasons Private Jet is a fully customized Airbus A321neo-LR that’s meant to take the flight experience to the top level. First of all, the aircraft itself boasts the widest and tallest cabin in its class, which is a great start for comfort. Next, inside the Four Seasons jet there are only 48 custom handcrafted seats, made with premium Italian leather. Additional elegant ottomans at each seat enable “comfortable face-to-face connections.”
Speaking of connecting, this is the type of jet where you’d enjoy socializing with the other passengers, thanks to a dedicated spacious lounge area, which is also the perfect stage for various interactive workshops. Of course, luxury travel also means gourmet delights, and the Executive Chef will have an extended galley area at his disposal.
In addition to the Executive Chef, passengers will also be pampered by a dedicated concierge, a Director of Guest Experience, and even a Journey Physician. From the high-end custom design, to the exquisite services, everything is meant to create an ultra-luxurious experience. Of course, this kind of experience doesn’t come cheap, but at least you’ll find out what the private jet hype is all about.
