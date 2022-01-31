U.S. Defense Industry Millionaire’s Luxury Yacht Is All About Extravagant Fun

There’s nothing that says “carefree relaxation and indulgence” like a luxury charter yacht, but some of the ones on the market have unusual backgrounds. Despite its current cheerful name and numerous options for fun at sea, the Amarula Sun was first built for someone with strong connections to the U.S. military.
Critical Solutions International, specializing in route clearance, has been a steady partner of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps for decades. It’s particularly known for a vehicle platform called Husky, described as “the most survivable wheeled vehicle in the world.” The company’s name is linked to that of Raymond Craig.
Despite the nature of his activity, Craig seems to be like any other millionaires when it comes to expensive toys, meaning that he added a superyacht to the collection. Initially called Mine Games, this 164-footer (50 meters) has nothing threatening or even military-inspired, but is more of a floating holiday mansion, with a lavish interior.
Amarula Sun was modernized since its built in 2007, when the American shipyard Trinity Yachts first delivered this elegant vessel, with classic interiors. Not everyone is a fan of this decorating style, but the opulent details, such as precious wood paneling, hand-painted murals, marble flooring, and gold highlights, catch the eye. The generous accommodation includes five cabins for up to 12 guests, with a lavish, split-level master suite that offers panoramic views.
Undoubtedly meant for lazy days out on the water, the all-American yacht boasts TVs everywhere, from the master suite and main salon, to the sky lounge and the covered aft-deck. Guests can spend time in the main salon, with a grand piano and a bar, or at the second bar at the sky lounge, where there are also a fireplace and a games table. A gym and a jacuzzi complete the range of luxury amenities, together with a wide selection of water toys, including a custom RIB.
Whether this luxury charter yacht still belonged to the defense industry millionaire when its name was changed is unknown, but it’s offered for sale through Galati Yacht Sales, for over $19 million. The former Mine Games is ready for actual fun games and lavish, expensive vacations.
Despite the nature of his activity, Craig seems to be like any other millionaires when it comes to expensive toys, meaning that he added a superyacht to the collection. Initially called Mine Games, this 164-footer (50 meters) has nothing threatening or even military-inspired, but is more of a floating holiday mansion, with a lavish interior.
Amarula Sun was modernized since its built in 2007, when the American shipyard Trinity Yachts first delivered this elegant vessel, with classic interiors. Not everyone is a fan of this decorating style, but the opulent details, such as precious wood paneling, hand-painted murals, marble flooring, and gold highlights, catch the eye. The generous accommodation includes five cabins for up to 12 guests, with a lavish, split-level master suite that offers panoramic views.
Undoubtedly meant for lazy days out on the water, the all-American yacht boasts TVs everywhere, from the master suite and main salon, to the sky lounge and the covered aft-deck. Guests can spend time in the main salon, with a grand piano and a bar, or at the second bar at the sky lounge, where there are also a fireplace and a games table. A gym and a jacuzzi complete the range of luxury amenities, together with a wide selection of water toys, including a custom RIB.
Whether this luxury charter yacht still belonged to the defense industry millionaire when its name was changed is unknown, but it’s offered for sale through Galati Yacht Sales, for over $19 million. The former Mine Games is ready for actual fun games and lavish, expensive vacations.