OASys Floating Structures Are a Flexible and Sustainable Solution for On-Water Living

Moored to the ocean floor or anchored to docks, the floating living units created by Stephens Waring Design want to reimagine shoreline housing. The concept is called OASys and provides unbridled access to nature.
Headquartered in Belfast, Maine, Stephens Waring Design has a reputation backed by 40 years of experience in custom yacht design and engineering. Now the company wants to expand its field of expertise and announces a new brand called Immerst, which focuses on sustainable design.
OASys is the first brainchild of Immerst and stands for Ocean Architectural System. It is described as a forward-thinking, flexible solution for on-water living, imagining an entire floating community that comes as a great solution to congested urban areas and eroding landscapes. It is meant to solve the problems posed by excessive urbanization and climate change.
OASys is envisioned as a new model for shoreline hotels, resorts, and residential homes, with these types of structures being easy to transport, and suitable for challenging environments such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and beaches. These living units can be permanent or temporary, easy to relocate, scalable, and customizable.
According to Stephens Waring Design, they are conceived as floating modules easy to be installed and operated. All the designs are integrated into modular foundations and can be either pre-fabricated via the company’s network of builders and contractors, or constructed on-site. They can be anchored to docks or the ocean floor and they boast of combining the latest green building techniques, maximizing the use of space and energy.
Offering a 360-degree view of the surroundings, all OASys designs are meant to get you closer to nature and further from the noisy urban life. Lead designer Paul Waring says that these floating communities are about making life less complicated, eliminating the pressure and distractions of modern life because you are surrounded by the environment and connected to the water’s edge.
With floor plans ranging from 600 to 1,700 sq ft (55 to 158 sq meters), the floating structures are built using structural insulated panels, fiberglass hulls, and come with expansive deck environments that offer multi-level lounging, swimming, and boat access. Four models are available: Piccolo (1 bedroom, 1 bath), Demi (2 bedrooms, 2 baths), Magnum (3 bedrooms, 2 baths), and Magnum Quattro (4 bedrooms, 3 baths).
Pricing is not displayed on the company’s website, but you can contact them for any information.
OASys is the first brainchild of Immerst and stands for Ocean Architectural System. It is described as a forward-thinking, flexible solution for on-water living, imagining an entire floating community that comes as a great solution to congested urban areas and eroding landscapes. It is meant to solve the problems posed by excessive urbanization and climate change.
OASys is envisioned as a new model for shoreline hotels, resorts, and residential homes, with these types of structures being easy to transport, and suitable for challenging environments such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and beaches. These living units can be permanent or temporary, easy to relocate, scalable, and customizable.
According to Stephens Waring Design, they are conceived as floating modules easy to be installed and operated. All the designs are integrated into modular foundations and can be either pre-fabricated via the company’s network of builders and contractors, or constructed on-site. They can be anchored to docks or the ocean floor and they boast of combining the latest green building techniques, maximizing the use of space and energy.
Offering a 360-degree view of the surroundings, all OASys designs are meant to get you closer to nature and further from the noisy urban life. Lead designer Paul Waring says that these floating communities are about making life less complicated, eliminating the pressure and distractions of modern life because you are surrounded by the environment and connected to the water’s edge.
With floor plans ranging from 600 to 1,700 sq ft (55 to 158 sq meters), the floating structures are built using structural insulated panels, fiberglass hulls, and come with expansive deck environments that offer multi-level lounging, swimming, and boat access. Four models are available: Piccolo (1 bedroom, 1 bath), Demi (2 bedrooms, 2 baths), Magnum (3 bedrooms, 2 baths), and Magnum Quattro (4 bedrooms, 3 baths).
Pricing is not displayed on the company’s website, but you can contact them for any information.