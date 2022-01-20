Someone Has Built a Jump Starter Powerful Enough for Both Cars and Yachts

Jump starters aren’t necessarily a common piece of the typical driver’s tool arsenal, but on the other hand, some of us learn the hard way that such gadgets come in very handy at certain times.
And because jump starters are most often heavy, boxy, and difficult to use, someone on Kickstarter came up with a design and feature lineup supposed to make this product a lot more convenient to use.
With a design that’s only a little bigger than a large phone, the so-called AGA A40 jump starter proposes a very simple approach: a larger built-in battery, a display to make everything easy as 1-2-3, and an army of protection systems to make sure nothing bad happens.
Let’s start with the battery. The A40 comes with a 12,000 mAh unit and 1000A peak current, and the parent company claims it can easily start a car’s engine. But at the same time, it’s also powerful enough to deal with yachts, it claims, though this is without a doubt a bold claim.
When it comes to cars alone, the A40 should be able to start a gasoline engine no less than 40 times.
The display includes a power indicator, the DC output, the input power, and the current status of the two available USB ports. Because yes, A40 also comes with two USB ports to recharge your other electronics, though, at the same time, it also integrates wireless charging as well.
The protection systems are impressive, to say the least, so you’re getting reverse polarity protection, reverse connection protection, reverse and overcharge charge protection, short circuit protection, and other implementations to make sure you’re safe while using the jump starter.
Tipping the scales at just 550 grams, the A40 comes with a 65W wall charger, a USB cable, a 12V cigarette lighter socket adapter, needle-nose battery clams, and a carry bag.
The device has recently been published on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, with a $100 donation securing a jump starter when the shipping starts in February.
