Taste Millionaire Paris Dragnis' 279-Foot O'Ptasia Superyacht for Over $920K a Week

What better way to see what it may be like to have millions of dollars than with a superyacht rental? One ship that you can take out for a spin, and a rather "affordable" one for rich folk, is O'Ptasia, a yacht built in 2018. It offers you a chance at this life for no less than 800,000 EUR (916,931 USD at current exchange rates) a week. Yes, for just one week. Time to find out what you can dip your toes into.
Before we go on, there are a few things you should know about O'Ptasia, like who the heck owns it, just to give you an idea of what's in store. If the name Paris Dragnis sounds familiar, then you've probably had something shipped overseas in a container.
He's the founder and CEO of Goldenports Holdings, a crew that builds, maintains, and operates massive trans-Atlantic vessels. According to Superyacht Fan, his estimated net worth is over 500 million USD.
Since Dragnis runs his business out of Greece, it also made sense to instill the ship-building powers of a Greek builder, in this case, Golden Yachts. If this crew doesn't sound familiar, it's because they have a rather short history behind them, having been around only since 1996. However, they have been able to stay alive in a business dominated by companies with a history that dates back much further, a testament to their abilities.
Since I'm on the subject of toys and tenders already, why not continue with what you'll find on board. According to Burgess Yachts, one crew that's facilitating O'Ptasia charters, this machine includes one limousine tender, three regular tenders, three jet skis, four SeaBobs, and even a friggin aquapark! And that's not even scratching the surface of this beast. Kayaks, paddleboards, waterskis, wakeboards, you name it, it's all here. Helicopter? Yup, it has that too. There's probably a mini-submarine around somewhere, but it could be a surprise.
One of the main reasons I chose to bring this vessel to light is the charter price. Sure, it sounds like a lot, but it's one of the less expensive charters around. Secondly, I chose O'Ptasia because of its style, design, and luxurious interior spaces and decks. I'm sure you've checked out the gallery by now and may be just as awe-struck as I was.
One place I'm sure you'll end up spending most of your time if you make it onto O'Ptasia is the beach deck. While this deck is already quite large, a staircase leading into the sea can be unfolded, and a hatch that allows access into the hull, revealing a bar and access to toys, is also in place. Umbrellas can be set up to turn this deck into a space suitable for all-day use.
My question to you is this: are you willing to get a group of 20 together and take a once-in-a-lifetime trip on a ship owned by one of the richest men in the world? If so, let us know, and we just may write the following article about your experience on O'Ptasia. Don't forget that you'll have to cover operational costs too.
