This Gulf Crosser Boat Offers More Than a Climate Control Pilothouse and a Lower Cabin

With a new brand on the yard and a new product introduced at the beginning of February, the Gulf Crosser Yachts tries to expand its offer by implementing attractive features carried over from bigger boats to its new, smaller yacht.
You might be forgiven if you never heard about this company from Florida, but only the name is new. It was previously known as Gulfstream Yachts, and it changed its brand on December 31st, 2021. Its products, on the other hand, were already known by customers. The yacht builder has something for those looking for a boat between 42 ft (12.8 m) and 66 ft (20.1 m): the versatile Gulf Crosser 44.
But, as the company's CEO, Hunt James, says, "many people tell us over the years that they love our designs and the quality of our craftsmanship but need something smaller than our flagship 52." So, it made the 44 feet yacht available with or without a tower with a center ladder for easier access, a very versatile fishing boat.
Unlike many other yachts of this size, the Gulf Crosser 44 features a climate-controlled pilothouse surrounded by glass panels and a sliding door at the back. Moreover, passengers could go downstairs where the lower cabin with a large bed can ensure an overnight sleep. There is even a restroom with an enclosed shower and a galley over there so they can cook what they caught or defrost a pizza if they want.
On the main deck, large passageways and high gunnels may be used for those who want to stay in the front area, on sunpads. Another area for relaxation under the sun is placed behind the cabin. For more view around, the shipbuilder offers a tower with a center ladder positioned above the cabin.
For this 44 ft boat, Gulf Crosser Yachts recommends either three or four engines, with power ranging between 1,200 and 2,400 hp. These are fed by 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of fuel, which can ensure a respectable range. Thanks to the 14 feet (4,3 m) beam and 32 inches (0.8 m) draft, the Gulf Crosser 44 can go very well on rivers. As for the speed, that depends on the budget.
