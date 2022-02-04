German Billionaire’s Insane Yacht Is Ultra-Sophisticated, Boasts a Private Swim Platform

Sailing yachts are typically associated with an old-world feeling, classic interiors and a racing performance that can only be appreciated by experts. But the Pink Gin VI, considered the newest and biggest luxury yacht of its kind on the market, is a real surprise. Everything about it is unconventional and daring, from the unique structure with balconies, to the mind-blowing interiors featuring the most expensive and rare materials and decorations.
When a billionaire also happens to be not just a professor as well, but even the boss of a renowned shipbuilding company, it’s no surprise that his personal dream boat would be truly spectacular. Hans Georg Nader had several vessels built for him, and the latest one, the Pink Gin VI, is Baltic Yachts’ crowning jewel. With an imposing length of 176 feet (54 meters), the Baltic 175 Pink Gin is the world’s largest carbon composite sloop.
Forget classic terraces – this yacht’s owner can access the water straight out of his lavish suite, thanks to a unique private swim platform. With just the touch of a button, a panel in the topsides is opened hydraulically, turning into a balcony/swim platform, for a stunning effect. And there’s a similar one leading guests who step aboard the vessel directly to the ports side lobby.
The German billionaire’s passion for art and music is reflected into a magical interior, brought to life by Design Unlimited in the UK. There’s nothing boring or conventional about the Pink Gin VI’s interior – imagine a three-cockpit deck layout with chandelier illumination, the most exquisite furniture covered in either pewter, salmon skin, or sealskin, and ultra-expensive pieces of Cuban art everywhere.
Every object onboard this vessel is a work of art, as Yachting World has revealed, such as a table made of 9,000-year-old, rare bog oak, a pink Edelweiss Sygnet piano, another table boasting dried flowers set in clear resin, or Luis Vuitton trunks turned into furniture. Everything in subtle pink shades, matching the bold main sail, and the boat’s name.
Delivered in 2017, the Pink Gin VI is also getting a new carbon fiber cockpit hardtop this year, currently still in build. According to Fraser, where it’s listed for a whopping $38.7 million, the yacht will benefit from huge covered deck spaces thanks to this addition, matching its impressive volume.
Forget classic terraces – this yacht’s owner can access the water straight out of his lavish suite, thanks to a unique private swim platform. With just the touch of a button, a panel in the topsides is opened hydraulically, turning into a balcony/swim platform, for a stunning effect. And there’s a similar one leading guests who step aboard the vessel directly to the ports side lobby.
The German billionaire’s passion for art and music is reflected into a magical interior, brought to life by Design Unlimited in the UK. There’s nothing boring or conventional about the Pink Gin VI’s interior – imagine a three-cockpit deck layout with chandelier illumination, the most exquisite furniture covered in either pewter, salmon skin, or sealskin, and ultra-expensive pieces of Cuban art everywhere.
Every object onboard this vessel is a work of art, as Yachting World has revealed, such as a table made of 9,000-year-old, rare bog oak, a pink Edelweiss Sygnet piano, another table boasting dried flowers set in clear resin, or Luis Vuitton trunks turned into furniture. Everything in subtle pink shades, matching the bold main sail, and the boat’s name.
Delivered in 2017, the Pink Gin VI is also getting a new carbon fiber cockpit hardtop this year, currently still in build. According to Fraser, where it’s listed for a whopping $38.7 million, the yacht will benefit from huge covered deck spaces thanks to this addition, matching its impressive volume.