This 1969 Camaro Z/28 Could Be a Better Choice With Its Rebuilt Engine Than a Survivor

The first generation of the Camaro may be considered even by nowadays standards as a lesson for car design, and GM admitted that when it produced the fifth generation of this pony car in 2010, a car that took its inspiration from the original model.
Released in 1966 as a 1967 model year, the Camaro was GM's answer to Ford's pony car, the 1964 Mustang. Some preferred it above the blue-oval representative and considered it a better-built and better-designed coupe. But the most coveted version of the first generation was the 1969 model year, like this Z/28 example shown here.
This vehicle went through a complete refresh on the outside, including a replacement vinyl roof, a cowl-induction hood, black stripes, an aftermarket front spoiler, and a GM-sourced rear duck-tail. The car looks good and eager to be driven from this side of the keyboard. Its interior is pristine with the correct dials, buttons, and knobs. The bucket seats with adjustable headrests and lap belts are original but refurbished. Would you care if I'd tell you that it's not a number-matching vehicle?
According to its VIN, the car left GM's plant from Norwood, Ohio, in 1969 as a coupe with a V8 engine under the hood. It still features an eight-pot powerplant but is no longer the original one. Instead, it is a rebuilt version and clocked just a mere 200 miles since its overhaul. The replacement engine is a DZ code one specially made for the Z/28 version, which provided 357 hp and 333 lb-ft (451 Nm) of torque. According to the seller, this is not a bone-stock powerplant since it features 10:1 compression pistons, King bearings, a Melling oil pump, and, above all, a four-barrel Holley carburetor.
Unlike other 1969 Camaro Z/28 RS sold on the Bring a Trailer website, this might not get into the six-figure area. Thus, it has a high chance of not becoming a garage queen, and its future owner will enjoy every single mile. But they have to wait for a while before this Z/28 could be floored again. So check it between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The deadline is on Monday, 27th, so your bank will be open for a loan.
This vehicle went through a complete refresh on the outside, including a replacement vinyl roof, a cowl-induction hood, black stripes, an aftermarket front spoiler, and a GM-sourced rear duck-tail. The car looks good and eager to be driven from this side of the keyboard. Its interior is pristine with the correct dials, buttons, and knobs. The bucket seats with adjustable headrests and lap belts are original but refurbished. Would you care if I'd tell you that it's not a number-matching vehicle?
According to its VIN, the car left GM's plant from Norwood, Ohio, in 1969 as a coupe with a V8 engine under the hood. It still features an eight-pot powerplant but is no longer the original one. Instead, it is a rebuilt version and clocked just a mere 200 miles since its overhaul. The replacement engine is a DZ code one specially made for the Z/28 version, which provided 357 hp and 333 lb-ft (451 Nm) of torque. According to the seller, this is not a bone-stock powerplant since it features 10:1 compression pistons, King bearings, a Melling oil pump, and, above all, a four-barrel Holley carburetor.
Unlike other 1969 Camaro Z/28 RS sold on the Bring a Trailer website, this might not get into the six-figure area. Thus, it has a high chance of not becoming a garage queen, and its future owner will enjoy every single mile. But they have to wait for a while before this Z/28 could be floored again. So check it between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The deadline is on Monday, 27th, so your bank will be open for a loan.