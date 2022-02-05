Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 Have Recall Related to Battery Under the Front Hood

If the Renault ZOE recall was not enough, another French brand has a fire risk related to batteries in electric cars. Stellantis warned European authorities that the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 might catch fire, but it did not disclose which battery can have this short circuit. According to the recall report, it is “the battery located under the front bonnet.”
As far as we know, the only energy storage beneath the hoods of the e-208 and e-2008 is the 12V battery. However, things get a bit more mysterious as we keep reading the issue description. According to Stellantis, the problem can “increase the risk of fire while the vehicle is being charged or on is in motion.” These are precisely the situations in which the high-voltage battery pack is under more demand.
The 12V needs to work whenever ancillary systems are in use. In other words, climate control, lighting, and infotainment demand its help, which can happen in more situations than just during charges or when the car is moving. Without an alternator in EVs, the 12V battery needs a DC-to-DC converter to keep charged.
kW (134-hp) electric motor, the onboard charger, and the 12V battery. The battery pack looks more like multiple battery modules placed beneath the seats and on what would be a transmission tunnel in a combustion-engined car. That shows the e-CMP is an adapted architecture rather than something conceived for electric vehicles.
Everything points to a short circuit on the 12V battery. For battery suppliers, that is probably a relief. Stellantis buys cells for its high-voltage battery pack from LG Energy Solution and CATL. LG Energy Solution has been involved with battery issues that caused massive battery pack recalls, such as those involving the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. The ZOE also uses cells from the South Korean supplier.
However, happening only when the car is moving or charging makes it an intriguing phenomenon. Stellantis said that “an error in the manufacturing process” caused the problem in vehicles produced from January 15, 2020, up to June 20, 2020. Five months of production may have created thousands of defective cars.
Unfortunately, the European recall report is rather incomplete. It does not bring the number of vehicles involved. It also does not inform if there were any cases that made the automaker start an investigation, any victims, or when measures will be taken. We have already contacted Stellantis to get the missing pieces of this puzzle.
