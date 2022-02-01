Tesla Issues Second Recall Connected to FSD – Now It Has to Do With Rolling Stops

While Elon Musk promises FSD will make turn Tesla vehicles into robotaxis next year, NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is clearly focusing more on the company’s moves. The latest sign that this is happening is Tesla’s most recent recall, which will change FSD’s driving modes Average and Assertive to end rolling stops.
Rolling stops – AKA California stops – mean that the car does not entirely stop at red lights or stop signs. That is illegal in some parts of the U.S., such as Texas. Just imagine the conversation Tesla had with NHTSA on January 10, 2022. Either Tesla did not know it was deliberately breaking the law in some States of its biggest market, or it just decided to move ahead with the idea. You decide which alternative is worse.
This is the second recall Tesla has to issue due to FSD. The first one was submitted to NHTSA on October 29, 2021, and it had to do with “false forward-collision warnings.” They caused what is already known as a chronic Tesla issue: phantom braking.
The second recall will be solved like the first one was: with an OTA (over-the-air) update. They should start to be deployed “in early February 2022,” AKA right now. The 2021.44.30.15. firmware release will be the first to begin disabling rolling stops. However, the company states that “later releases” may also take care of this. If your car has already received it, it should have a different description text for the affected FSD driving modes.
Tesla said that 53,822 vehicles were affected. That is possibly the number of cars that have full access to FSD at this point. Tesla said it had nearly 60,000 EVs with FSD at its earnings call, which shows it was exaggerating the numbers for investors.
All four Tesla Models are involved with the recall. Tesla did not describe how many of each are included in the recall, which would let us know how FSD is distributed. However, it made clear that only Model S and Model X units produced after September 9, 2016, have the beta software. Tesla hackers and fans of the brand may be able to explain why.
