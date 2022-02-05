1970 Dodge Challenger SE Parked 29 Years Ago Moves a Bit to Expose a Sad Sight

Dodge built close to 77,000 Challengers for the model year 1970, and obviously, the standard series accounted for over 56,000 units.
The R/T, on the other hand, made its way to approximately 18,500 cars, whereas the T/A ended up seeing the daylight only on nearly 2,400 Challengers produced for this MY.
Getting back to the standard Challenger, the convertible was obviously the least common, as its production included only a little over 2,900 units. The two-door hardtop was the king of the castle in 1970, while the Special Edition package made its way to around 6,200 Challengers.
One of these SE models is right here in front of your eyes, though it goes without saying the car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape.
This isn’t exactly something really surprising, as the car was parked under the carport you see in the photos no less than 29 years ago. This is according to eBay seller 459086, who also reveals the Challenger was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) engine under the hood.
This unit, however, is long gone, and the V8 in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this Challenger is a 400 (6.5-liter) powerplant that’s no longer running.
While the seller themselves did not share too many specifics on the condition of the car, the photos pretty much speak for themselves. The vehicle obviously exhibits lots of metal problems, including fairly big holes that may not be resolved with standard patches. If anything, be ready to install new floors, though this is something you could only figure out with a visual inspection of the car.
The bidding for this Challenger already exceeds $10,000, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. The seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $16,500, but it remains to be seen if someone is willing to pay that much for a Dodge in such a rough condition.
Getting back to the standard Challenger, the convertible was obviously the least common, as its production included only a little over 2,900 units. The two-door hardtop was the king of the castle in 1970, while the Special Edition package made its way to around 6,200 Challengers.
One of these SE models is right here in front of your eyes, though it goes without saying the car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape.
This isn’t exactly something really surprising, as the car was parked under the carport you see in the photos no less than 29 years ago. This is according to eBay seller 459086, who also reveals the Challenger was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) engine under the hood.
This unit, however, is long gone, and the V8 in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this Challenger is a 400 (6.5-liter) powerplant that’s no longer running.
While the seller themselves did not share too many specifics on the condition of the car, the photos pretty much speak for themselves. The vehicle obviously exhibits lots of metal problems, including fairly big holes that may not be resolved with standard patches. If anything, be ready to install new floors, though this is something you could only figure out with a visual inspection of the car.
The bidding for this Challenger already exceeds $10,000, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. The seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $16,500, but it remains to be seen if someone is willing to pay that much for a Dodge in such a rough condition.