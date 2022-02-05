Renault ZOE Faces Battery Recall for Fire Risk

Some automakers discover their EVs have battery pack issues when fires start to happen. Others try to conceal them. Fortunately, some others announce recalls before customers are even aware that they can happen. This is what Renault seems to have done with its latest recall for the ZOE.
The company warned European Union authorities that units produced between January 13, 2021, and February 22, 2021, present the risk of “an internal short circuit (..:) in the battery.” According to Renault’s own words, such an issue “will lead to increased risk of fire.”
Renault did not disclose exactly which battery is involved with the problem. However, the information document suggests that it is related to the high-voltage battery pack, more specifically to the BT4 XLR (Extra Long Range). We suspect the French carmaker is talking about what it publicly refers to as the "E.V. 50 battery pack."
It may sound like a coincidence, but the fact is that Renault developed this battery pack with LG Chem, now known as LG Energy Solution. In a document released when the current iteration of the ZOE was presented, the French automaker said that LG made the ZOE batteries in Wroclaw, Poland, and Renault finished assembling the battery pack in Flins.
Two of the most significant recalls involving battery packs are also connected to LG Energy Solution: the ones involving the Chevy Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. In both cases, GM and Hyundai asked LG to support the costs of the recalls, which were related to manufacturing defects with the cells.
In its document to European authorities, Renault did not disclose what caused the internal short-circuit. It may be an issue related to the assembly of the battery pack and not something the LG Energy Solution cells have caused. We also need to know if there was any fire case that triggered the investigation and how many units are affected by the defect.
Considering the good sales of the electric hatchback, they should be around a few thousand. However, this is something else we need to confirm with the French automaker We asked Renault for more information and will clarify these doubts as soon as we hear back from the company.
