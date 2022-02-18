This Might Be the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Facelift, but It's Not Official

Earlier today, an Instagram page that is dedicated to the Alfa Romeo brand, but not related to the company's official communication channels, has posted what appears to be a leaked image of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is reportedly set to receive yet another facelift.
The image in question portrays a headlight that is fitted to a vehicle, and it has a different interior design from what we can see on the new Tonale. It is significantly different from what the Stelvio currently offers while not being too different from requiring dramatic changes to the bumper or front fender.
It is important to note that it appears that the image in question was snapped on a production line, so it is fair to assume that an employee attempted to snap a pic of a yet-to-be-revealed vehicle and unintentionally leaked it after sending it to a friend. Evidently, that person risked their job with this activity, and we hope they do not get fired for it.
Moreover, the same page later posted an image of a fully digital gauge cluster, but during its start-up phase, and claimed that the unit in question will reach the Stelvio facelift. Evidently, the same change would come in the Giulia range, and both are set to get the updates during the 2022 model year.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale already has a fully digital gauge cluster, and it would make sense for the Italian brand to change the gauge clusters on its two other models in an effort to align their user interfaces. It is not clear why this move was not made back in 2020 when the Giulia and Stelvio ranges had their facelifts.
Evidently, since we are writing about two images that appear to be taken without permission, their authors are unknown (or hope to remain so), but you can see them both on the embedded links to the Facebook and Instagram posts made by the Alfisti page on both social media platforms.
