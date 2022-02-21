1969 Dodge Charger “HellDog” Is a Vintage Retcon of Modern Supercharged Goodies

Although many automotive virtual artists are based in certain regions that should thoroughly influence their car imagination, sometimes things are not as straightforward as they seem. It is more like they are slammed and widebody.
We have a few interesting examples that are widely known across our corner of the virtual world. One would be Musa Rio Tjahjono, the America-based Head Designer at West Coast Customs. One who is usually a major JDM aficionado across the imagination land. Another would be the case of a Euro CGI expert that is equally deeply in love with everything U.S.-based.
Especially vintage muscle cars and pickup trucks if you ask us. However, save for a classically yellow Mustang that became a carbon fiber Boss 302, there has been something quirky going on with Rostislav Prokop. Based out of the Czech Republic, the virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media had an unexpected string of Old Continent exotics and JDM sportiness.
Alas, he is back in top Americana form. Complete with something that is probably the dream of any murdered-out Mopar fan. Now, it is not Timothy Adry Emmanuel’s blown Hemi 1970 Dodge Charger. Notice that some things are a little bit (entirely) different. Especially the fact that we are dealing with a regular supercharger assembly, not one of the blower varieties.
Additionally, even though both fit the cool “Fast & Furious” niche, this one also comes with its twist. According to the author, we are dealing with his “new” 1969 Dodge Charger “HellDog.” So, instead of the regular SRT Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8, this restomod would presumably have something else under the virtual hood.
Maybe the higher-powered 840-horsepower SRT Demon variation if the hashtags are to be trusted. Anyway, whatever the case, it could easily be used as a slammed and widebody template for the next darkly menacing restomod build of an affluent owner. Otherwise, it would be a shame to remain merely wishful thinking...
