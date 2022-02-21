1973 Pontiac Firebird Formula Lacks the One Thing That’d Make It an Amazing Survivor

Pontiac built a little over 46,000 Firebirds back in 1973, and just as expected, the base version and the Esprit continued to be the most popular models.
The production of the standard Firebird, therefore, came down to approximately 14,000 units, whereas the Esprit nametag ended up being installed on close to 17,250 cars.
The Formula was the third most common Firebird for this model year with over 10,000 units, while the Trans Am was not only the version everybody was drooling after but also the rarest with just 4,800 cars.
The Firebird you can see in the photo gallery was born as a Formula 350, and this makes it kind of rare. Pontiac built close to 4,800 such cars in 1973, and one of them is right here hoping for a full resto.
It’s pretty clear from the images shared by eBay seller kmamcdo0 that this Firebird is a fairly solid candidate, though, on the other hand, it lacks the one thing that would make it an amazing survivor in all regards. The engine is no longer there, and unfortunately, the most convenient option right now is to go for a restomod by installing another V8 in the car.
Other than that, this Firebird is complete, and the only rust issues can be spotted behind the rear wheel wells.
At first glance, bringing this Formula back to the road isn’t mission impossible, albeit it’s pretty clear the lack of an engine makes it less appealing for Firebird fans.
The seller says they are only willing to sell the car for a limited time, and given the listing comes with a fixed price, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone wants to pay $6,500 for a roller. The good news is the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, so if you’re thinking of another deal, just reach out to them with your proposal.
