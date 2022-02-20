1967 Pontiac Firebird Survives All Alone in a Barn, Now You Be the Hero

Like the rest of the first-generation Firebird, the 1967 model ended up seeing the daylight in both coupe and convertible body styles. And it goes without saying the coupe was the one that received most of the love, whereas the convertible was a much rarer thing.
In 1967, for example, Pontiac built a little over 82,500 Firebirds, and out of them, approximately 67,000 cars came as a coupe. The convertible accounted for around 15,500 cars this year.
One of them is right here, happy it’s about to receive a second chance.
The vehicle looks like it has recently been pulled from what seems to be some kind of barn, though eBay seller stevwilso55 hasn’t provided any information regarding the place where it was stored. It’s clearly a Firebird that has been sitting for a long time and which is now looking for another chance, but it’s someone else’s turn to bring it back to the road.
This Firebird no longer has an engine or a transmission, but according to the provided information, it rolled off the assembly lines with a 400 V8 under the hood and a 3-speed manual transmission.
On the other hand, given an engine is no longer around, any potential buyer could just go for a restomod and upgrade the Firebird with an even more powerful V8.
Other than that, the convertible doesn’t look all that bad, but the floor plans would need to be replaced completely. This isn’t by any means a surprise given the car has been sitting for a long time, but on the other hand, we’re being told the frame is just as solid and straight as it gets.
Unsurprisingly, the Firebird has become an Internet sensation, so it has already received over 30 bids in a few hours spent online. The top offer at the time of writing is $5,100, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
