2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Brandishes Delivery Miles and 5.7L V8

The fourth and final generation Pontiac Firebird is without a doubt the least desirable of all generations pertaining to this nameplate. The fact that it was in production for a full decade didn’t do its image any favors, although, not all iterations were, shall we say, uninteresting.
Case in point, this Firebird Trans Am convertible, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer. It’s one of roughly 2,400 Collector Edition units produced for the 2002 model year, all of which featured a Sunfire Yellow exterior, to go with an Ebony leather cabin. This one was sold new by Union Pontiac in New Jersey and has only 23 miles (37 km) on its 5.7-liter V8.
The Sunfire Yellow exterior also comes with silver and gray stripes (hood, doors, quarter panels), plus pop-up headlights, integrated fog lights, functional hood scoops, power antenna, power side mirrors, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust outlets, 17-inch wheels and that power-retractable convertible top. The car also boasts the WS6 suspension package, plus traction control as an option.
Inside, you’ll find Firebird logos embedded in the Ebony leather headrests, as well as features such as remote keyless entry (not bad for 2002), a power-adjustable driver seat, Hurst shifter, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, a Monsoon sound system and an optional trunk-mounted 12-disc CD changer.
As for the engine, it’s a 5.7-liter V8, as previously stated. However, it’s fitted with an optional Ram Air intake and was rated at 325 hp and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque back when this Firebird rolled off the assembly line.
In 2002, this car retailed for $39,995, and that’s including the Ram Air Performance & Handling package, plus all other optional extras. If you adjust for inflation, you get the equivalent of roughly $62,000 by today’s standards, just $2,000 shy of what you’d pay for a brand new 2022 Camaro ZL1.
