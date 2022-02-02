Junkyard Find: Two 1981 Pontiac Trans Ams, One Original Engine, Not That Bad

The production of the entire 1981 Firebird lineup dropped substantially from the previous model years, and this made perfect sense given Pontiac was already working on an all-new version of the car.
In 1981, the GM brand, therefore, manufactured close to 72,000 Firebirds, out of which some 34,500 units were born as a Trans Am.
This Craigslist seller says have not one but two separate 1981 Trans Ams, and as anyone would be able to figure out with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, both come in a rather challenging condition.
The two Pontiacs are project cars waiting for restoration, though it goes without saying the mission of giving them a second chance wouldn’t necessarily be easy.
One of the two Trans Ams still comes with a matching-numbers V8 Turbo unit under the hood, but of course, you really shouldn’t expect it to start and run. The seller doesn’t provide such info, but on the other hand, it wouldn’t be such a huge surprise if the engine is locked up from sitting.
The second project car is a V8 shaker hood model, though this time, it’s just a roller. No engine is therefore installed under the hood, so maybe you can use it for parts in order to restore its sibling.
Clearly, bringing one of these two Trans Ams back on the road isn’t a project for the faint of heart, though the good news is that the rust doesn’t seem to have caused critical metal damage. There’s nothing that could be classified as beyond repair, but the bigger question is just how many critical parts are missing on the two.
The selling price seems to be just fair, as the V8 shaker hood model can be yours for $2,000, while the Trans Am that still has an engine costs $3,000. Both project cars can be purchased for $4,000, though you’ll have to tow them from the field in Orrick, Missouri, where they are parked.
