Pace Yourself for This One-Owner 1989 Pontiac Firebird 20th Anniversary Turbo Trans Am

You don’t have to be a big third-generation Firebird fan in order to appreciate the accomplishments of the 20th Anniversary Turbo Trans Am model, unveiled in 1989. For a brief time, this became America’s quickest and fastest production car and went on to pace the Indianapolis 500 race.
According to independent runs, the Turbo Trans Am (TTA) could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.6 seconds, before maxing out at 162 mph (260 kph). The latter test was performed by Motor Trend, while the former by Car and Driver, who concluded that the TTA was probably putting down more than its advertised 250 hp and 340 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque.
Sounds good? Well, we just found an original-owner TTA, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, and it has just 15,000 miles (24,000 km) on the clock. The car was purchased new by the seller in Pennsylvania and appears to be in good condition.
Exterior highlights include the factory aero package, removable glass T-top panels, a rear spoiler with integrated brake light, pop up headlights, gold-finished 16-inch basketweave wheels and Turbo Trans Am badging. It also features Pontiac’s WS6 high-performance suspension, to go with disc brakes at all corners.
Inside, you’ve got your typical Firebird leather-wrapped steering wheel with stereo controls, plus Camel leather upholstery, which works well in contrast with the black dashboard and center tunnel.
Other goodies include air conditioning, cruise control, 4-way manual bucket seats, power mirrors, power deck lid release, power windows, plus the 20th Anniversary standard equipment, like the Camel trim, Indy Pace Car insignia, special turbo instrumentation with boost gauge, stainless steel exhaust outlets or the high-capacity transmission cooling package.
As for performance, those previously mentioned output figures belong to a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox. Just to be clear, if you can get anywhere close to an under 5-second 0-60 time with this car in 2022, you should consider that a big win.
