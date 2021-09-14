2k-Mile Trans Am Is a Rare Bird, Can Take You Back to 1989

5 Highly Optioned 1967 Pontiac GTO Survived the Test of Time, Needs a Second Chance

1989 was a pretty good year. The Berlin Wall came down. "The Simpsons" and "Seinfeld" premiered. The World Wide Web was invented. I was born. Cher released "If I Could Turn Back Time". And Pontiac celebrated 20 years of Trans Am by launching a limited edition, turbocharged model. And those last two facts are somewhat connected. 24 photos



And I can't help but feel that this 1989



But let's take a more in-depth look at this rare bird. Pontiac only made 1,555 of these and they worked on the project with a company called Prototype Automotive Services. The Turbo







This particular car is still running the original automatic transmission. But you might be excited to know that back in the day, it could go as fast as 181 mph (291 kph) with a ZF six-speed manual gearbox and a host of other upgrades. To put things in perspective, a 25th Anniversary Edition



Looking at photos of the interior, you could swear that this is a brand new vehicle. Whoever took care of this car knew what he was doing. Back then, this would set you back approximately $40,000. So it comes as no surprise that the seller is currently asking for $79,900. And yes, there is a long list of cars that are faster than this all while being cheaper. But can you put a price on time travel, even it's not the DeLorean type, to begin with?

