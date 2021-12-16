Perseverance Has Been Roving on Hard Martian Magma, Ground-Level Images Are Stunning

3 1968 Shelby GT500 Is the “Real Deal,” You Can Also Have a Couple of 2022s Instead

More on this:

Survivor 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Could Be a Perfect Christmas Gift All Over Again

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.