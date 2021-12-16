Survivor 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Could Be a Perfect Christmas Gift All Over Again

During the early 1970s, the energy crisis hit American performance cars like a freight train at full steam. Everyone rushed to put the gas-guzzling “monsters” to sleep or in hibernation. Only GM’s Pontiac Firebird Trans Am dared to soar above the menacing clouds.
It was a huge gamble, as the nameplate’s life hung by a whisker. Or, rather, a feather, in this case. But the rewards came, and America fell in love with the series deeper than anyone imagined. As such, there are a lot of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams out there, but few of them have remained in a time-capsule-like state.
This silver over black 1979 example is a great candidate, though. It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors in a “near-mint condition” and with “very low mileage.” And it gets even better because the dealership claims this to be a true survivor, one that’s supposedly 100 percent original, right down to the selling paperwork, still visible dealership Ziebart undercoating, and even the original title or tires.
According to the story shared in the description, this Trans Am was acquired by the first owner when new precisely on Christmas Eve from Elhart Pontiac in Holland, Michigan. Naturally, it was intended as a Christmas gift. Though not for himself, but his beloved wife. Well, considering the extremely low odometer reading of 20,688 miles, there are a few possible scenarios as to what happened next.
Either she wasn’t too grateful and did not like driving the car, or she fell in love with it and took incredible care while driving it as sparingly as possible. We tend to believe it’s the latter case, fortunately. As per the dealer’s words, the current stunning condition of the car is “a tribute to owner pride, respect for the car, and attention to regular maintenance.”
Naturally, the “TA 6.6” on the shaker hood is a good indicator of what’s lurking under the partial hood. A 6.6-liter V8 fits snugly inside the engine bay, promising to deliver the thrills for the car’s upcoming new owner. Of course, this Trans Am won’t be sold cheaply. Instead, the good folks over at GKM are asking exactly $72,900 for this Firebird.
